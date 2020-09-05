Evergreen whitewashes Toledo Christian in girls soccer, 6-0

Earlier in the week Evergreen girls soccer coach Josh Radel said his team was close to being healthy after a rash of early-season injuries.

One more of the Vikings wounded returned and made an impact as Evergreen shut out Toledo Christian Thursday, 6-0.

Paige Radel got the Vikings on the board with 23:42 left in the first half on an inside-out pass from Morgan Kohler and a bullet from the 18-yard line on the right side to give the Vikes a 1-0 lead.

Seven minutes later with Evergreen putting a lot of pressure on the visiting Eagles in their own end, the ball ended up in the net from a scrum in front of the Eagles’ goal with Kenzie Mitchey getting credit for the goal — again from Kohler.

The Vikings hammered 13 first half shots on the net, and with a tick under three minutes left in the half, one of the Vikings’ top scorers who has been missing the last few games returned.

Sydney Woodring took a feed from Brooklyn Camacho near midfield, raced down the right side and after a stop-and-go move that left an Eagle defender on her back, rammed a right-side shot into the left side of the net for a 3-0 Viking lead.

Evergreen added three more in the second half.

Paige Radel hit on a one-on-one move against the goalie six minutes into the half.

Raegan Radel drilled a free kick after the halfway point of the half to make it 5-0.

Then, Paige Radel took a drop pass from Mitchey and smoked a shot from the left side 45 seconds after the free kick goal to make it 6-0.

Skylee Raker pitched the shutout in goal making seven saves on the night.

Evergreen moved to 2-3 on the season with their second straight shutout.

The Vikings are off until they play Rossford at home on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

