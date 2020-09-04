Archbold wins tri-match over Swanton, Evergreen

Archbold welcomed Swanton and Evergreen to Ironwood Thursday in Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys golf action. The Blue Streaks bested the Bulldogs and Vikings by a final of 166-181-197.

Josh Nofzinger of Archbold led the way with a 40. Luke Rosebrook added a 41 for the Streaks, Kenny Williams 42 and Cahle Roth 43.

Competing but not scoring for the Streaks were Zane Behnfeldt who had a 45 and Malachi Schumacher 63.

Garrett Swank shot a 42 for Swanton. Sam Betz came in with a 44, Lucas Bloom 47 and Devon Crouse 48. Blaine Pawlowicz added a 49 for the Dogs and Connor Cass 50, but did not add to the team’s final score.

Evergreen was led by Aaron Miller with a 42. Ethan Shively added a 46, Brandon Cobb 52 and Ayden Degroff 57. Also competing for the Vikings were Michael King who had a 58 and Adam Schmidt 62.

Archbold’s Luke Rosebrook tees off at the 14th hole during Thursday’s NWOAL tri-match at Ironwood. Rosebrook finished with a 41 to help the Blue Streaks defeat both Swanton and Evergreen. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/09/web1_Rosebrook-at-14th.jpg Archbold’s Luke Rosebrook tees off at the 14th hole during Thursday’s NWOAL tri-match at Ironwood. Rosebrook finished with a 41 to help the Blue Streaks defeat both Swanton and Evergreen. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Garrett Swank of Swanton with a second shot at the 11th hole at Ironwood Thursday. He shot a 42 for the Bulldogs. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/09/web1_Swank-2nd-shot.jpg Garrett Swank of Swanton with a second shot at the 11th hole at Ironwood Thursday. He shot a 42 for the Bulldogs. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Aaron Miller of Evergreen on the tee at the 12th hole. He paced the Vikings with a 42. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/09/web1_Miller-for-Evergreen.jpg Aaron Miller of Evergreen on the tee at the 12th hole. He paced the Vikings with a 42. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Archbold’s Kenny Williams blasts one off the tee at the 12th hole. Williams garnered the Blue Streaks third best score, shooting a 42. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/09/web1_Williams-tees-at-12.jpg Archbold’s Kenny Williams blasts one off the tee at the 12th hole. Williams garnered the Blue Streaks third best score, shooting a 42. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest