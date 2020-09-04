Krayton Kern, Trey Theobald lead Streaks in win over Swanton

The impressive tandem of senior Trey Theobald and sophomore Krayton Kern, who had a hand in all of Archbold’s goals, allowed the Blue Streaks to pull away from Swanton in the second half for a 5-3 win in Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys soccer at Ruihley Park Thursday.

Kern recorded a hat trick and an assist for Archbold.

He could have had four goals, but his first attempt of the evening — a penalty kick — was saved in the left-corner of the net by Swanton goalkeeper Ethan Hensley.

Theobald put the Streaks up first just under the 25 minute mark with a goal from the left side.

A little over three minutes later, Theobald passed one ahead to Kern on right who put it away for a 2-0 Archbold lead.

The Bulldogs would find their groove throughout the rest of the half.

First, at the 17:47 mark, Mason Koback bended a right-side corner kick into the net to trim the deficit in half. With around eight minutes to go, the Dogs had multiple chances off a Hayden Callicotte corner kick but keeper Kenny Williams and the Blue Streak defense turned them all away.

Nevertheless, Swanton’s Hugo Bejarano would not be denied just north of three minutes left until half. Bejarano got behind the defense and when Williams charged out to meet him, he lofted it over the keeper’s head and in to knot the score at 2-2.

Archbold seemed to flip a switch after the break.

Kern slammed one home at the 34:31 mark, giving the Streaks a 3-2 edge. Nearly 11 minutes later, Theobald capitalized on a breakaway opportunity and the Streaks were rolling.

But, Swanton did answer that goal shortly after. With 21:22 remaining, Bejarano got to a ball played deep in the Blue Streak zone and converted, making it a 4-3 game.

The Streaks would reclaim their two-goal advantage with 18:21 to go on a nifty feed from Theobald to Kern who booted it in from the right. They then held off the Dogs from that point on.

Theobald had three assists to go along with his two goals.

Archbold improved to 2-0 in the league with the win while Swanton dropped to 1-1.

Each team’s next NWOAL matchup will be Tuesday, Sept. 15 as Archbold visits Wauseon and Swanton travels to Delta.

Hayden Callicotte of Swanton, right, handles the ball in the Archbold zone with Kaden Rufenacht guarding him closely. The Blue Streaks pulled away from Swanton in the second half for a 5-3 win Thursday in NWOAL play. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/09/web1_-2-Arch-v.-Callicotte.jpg Hayden Callicotte of Swanton, right, handles the ball in the Archbold zone with Kaden Rufenacht guarding him closely. The Blue Streaks pulled away from Swanton in the second half for a 5-3 win Thursday in NWOAL play. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Mason Koback of Swanton makes his way up the field Thursday versus Archbold. He scored one of the Bulldogs’ three goals. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/09/web1_Koback-v.-Archbold.jpg Mason Koback of Swanton makes his way up the field Thursday versus Archbold. He scored one of the Bulldogs’ three goals. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Archbold’s Parker Vondeylen boots a free kick during Thursday’s game. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/09/web1_-12-Arch-free-kick.jpg Archbold’s Parker Vondeylen boots a free kick during Thursday’s game. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest