Wauseon spikers down Birds

Wauseon topped Pettisville on the road in three tight sets of a non-league volleyball match Monday. The Indians won by a final of 25-19, 25-17, 25-17.

“The match was riddled with errors on both sides of the net,” said Wauseon coach Kelsey Wulf. “I think (Pettisville coach) John (Horning) would agree with me. We may have committed less errors than Pettisville, which is why we were able to come away with a win tonight. We committed 13 serving errors and 12 hitting errors, which is a lot in a three-set match.

“The key to us pulling away in the end of each set was serving aggressively and getting some key aces in towards the end.”

Wauseon closed out the first set by scoring the final three points — including a pair of Haleigh Wurst kills.

In game two, they created a big cushion behind the serving of outside hitter Cameron Estep. Following a Pettisville serving mistake, Estep rallied off five straight aces for a 21-10 Indian advantage.

“Cameron has worked a lot in the offseason in club to improve her all around game,” said Wulf of Estep. “Her serve has become very effective when she gets in a rhythm, which you saw tonight. I believe she finished tonight with 9 or 10 aces. We need to do a good job defensively to maintain her serve in future matches.”

A serving error broke the run, but a Pettisville infraction plus a Jazmine Barajas ace pushed the difference to 12.

Pettisville’s Hollyn Klopfenstein followed with a right-side kill and an ace, then Xavia Borden scored from the left side to cut it to 23-14. A Blackbird serving error put it at game point; however, the Indians would commit a pair of hitting errors of their own around Lyla Heising’s ace for the Blackbirds, making it a 24-17 game and forcing Wauseon to call timeout.

The Indians’ Marisa Seiler dunked one over the net out of the break to end it.

The third game was tied multiple times throughout until yet again, the Indians took control late. They went up for good at 16-14 following a block plus Autumn Pelok’s ace.

Pettisville stayed within striking distance for the next several minutes until Wauseon scored seven of the last eight points. Pelok’s hit from the back row that found the floor, an Estep ace, and Chelsie Raabe’s shot down the middle extended the Indian lead to 21-16.

Karsen Pursel scored the final Blackbird point with a dig that was not returned by the Indians. Wauseon closed out the game and the match after Estep’s kill from the middle, a Blackbird error, then back-to-back kills from Raabe.

Pacing the Indians was Raabe with eight kills, seven digs and two aces. Seiler also had a well-balanced night with 10 assists, eight digs, three kills and three aces. Estep finished with 10 aces, three digs and two kills.

Wauseon then added a 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21 win at Delta in Northwest Ohio Athletic League action Tuesday.

Estep recorded nine kills in the match, while Seiler finished with 19 digs, 16 assists and three kills.

Wauseon is off until Thursday, Sept. 10 when they host rival Archbold in a league match. Pettisville welcomes Edon that same night.

Haleigh Wurst of Wauseon hits one over from the left side during Monday’s match at Pettisville. The Indians took down the Blackbirds in three sets: 25-19, 25-17, 25-17. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/09/web1_-8-Wauseon-hitting.jpg Haleigh Wurst of Wauseon hits one over from the left side during Monday’s match at Pettisville. The Indians took down the Blackbirds in three sets: 25-19, 25-17, 25-17. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Liz Rochefort of Pettisville drops over a left-hand shot for a point Monday versus Wauseon. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/09/web1_Rochefort-left-handed.jpg Liz Rochefort of Pettisville drops over a left-hand shot for a point Monday versus Wauseon. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Wauseon’s Marisa Seiler sets up a teammate. Seiler finished with 10 assists on the night. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/09/web1_Seiler-sets.jpg Wauseon’s Marisa Seiler sets up a teammate. Seiler finished with 10 assists on the night. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest