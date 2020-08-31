Bulldog volleyball handles Delta

Swanton earned a comeback win in the first set, then was also able to finish off Delta in the latter two for a 25-22, 25-18, 25-22 victory at Delta in non-league volleyball Thursday night.

In game one, the Panthers pushed their lead to 8-4 after a combination of three Bulldog hitting errors plus Reagan Rouleau’s kill. Then, a miscue by both teams, an ace by Delta’s Alyese Brown, and Sofie Taylor’s shot from the right side for Swanton made it a 10-6 game.

Delta carried that lead into the back-end of game one. Rouleau’s tip at the net and a Swanton shot that carried too far put them up 18-15.

But then the Bulldogs roared back.

They scored the next five thanks to Katlyn Floyd’s shot from the left side, three Panther hitting errors and Trista Eitniear’s blast through a Delta block attempt.

Swanton committed a serving error out of Delta’s timeout, then Eitniear scored one from down the middle. A Panther error and back-to-back aces from Floyd put Swanton ahead 24-19. Delta scored the next three, however, the Dogs finished it off with an Avril Roberts shot down the middle.

“It helped us gain momentum to play a stronger second set,” said Swanton coach Kyle Borer on coming back to take game one. “I was disappointed in the way we started the match. We were not playing fundamentally sound in serve reception. We had blocks going back out of bounds on their side because we were late, out of position, and had poor technique. Those things helped them get off to that early lead.”

The second game was a seesaw battle for much of the way until, again, Swanton took control in the end.

With it knotted at 14 apiece, consecutive aces from Taylor put Swanton in front. They continued that momentum as a Panther error, Roberts’ point from middle, another Panther miscue and Taylor’s ace made it 20-14 in favor of the visitors. They would win by a similar margin, taking the second set 25-18.

The Panthers seemed on a mission in the third game. They went up six early, 9-3, on a Brooklyn Wymer kill on a shot down the middle, a total of three Bulldog hitting errors and a pair of Khloe Weber aces.

That advantage would later be erased by the Dogs, before Delta reclaimed it near the end.

A Rouleau shot from the left plus Brooklyn Wymer’s ace tied it at 19. The Panthers then went up 21-19 via Rouleau’s left-hand tip and a Bulldog miscue.

Floyd got Swanton back to even on a pair of left-side kills. A pair of Delta infractions followed, then Rouleau’s blast from the middle made it a one point game, 23-22.

The Dogs closed out the game and the match when the Panthers hit one out, followed by a thunderous slam from Roberts.

“I thought as the match went we were more consistent on defense with a few exceptions. That proved to help our offense stay in system more often and start to attack better,” Borer explained. “We were successful hitting when we had good ball control defensively, which allowed Sofie to run our offense well. I also felt our serving was key in the match. We had 9 aces and many other times they were just passing the ball back over. Overall, we need to be better defensively and have better court awareness and we will be a strong team. We will keep working to improve, but we obviously are pleased to come away with the win.”

Floyd was 22 of 24 hitting with 10 kills, plus had three aces to lead the Dogs. Eitniear (15 of 18) and Roberts (14 of 18) each chipped in with nine kills apiece. Sofie Taylor added eight digs and four aces.

Rouleau paced Delta with six kills.

Swanton returned home and hammered Holgate 25-7, 25-8, 25-9 in a match Saturday. Roberts paced the Dogs with nine kills.

Delta swept Rossford in a home match Saturday. Game scores were 25-22, 25-16, 25-11. Rouleau and Brooklyn Wymer paced the Panthers with three kills apiece while Braelyn Wymer had 17 assists.

Sofie Taylor of Swanton gets in position to set one up during Thursday’s non-league volleyball match at Delta. Despite trailing for much of the first set, the Bulldogs battled back to take that one and the match 25-22, 25-18, 25-22. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Sof.-prepares-for-set.jpg Sofie Taylor of Swanton gets in position to set one up during Thursday’s non-league volleyball match at Delta. Despite trailing for much of the first set, the Bulldogs battled back to take that one and the match 25-22, 25-18, 25-22. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Delta’s Reagan Rouleau records a kill from left side. Rouleau finished the match with six kills. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Rouleau-kill.jpg Delta’s Reagan Rouleau records a kill from left side. Rouleau finished the match with six kills. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Brooke Dockery of Swanton with a set Thursday versus Delta. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Dockery-set.jpg Brooke Dockery of Swanton with a set Thursday versus Delta. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest