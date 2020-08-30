Blue Streaks open with win

Archbold built a 27-8 halftime lead, then outscored visiting Bryan 10-0 after halftime in a 37-8 blowout of the Golden Bears to kick off the 2020 football season Friday.

Noah Gomez had a pair of touchdown runs for the Blue Streaks, accumulating 40 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Quarterback DJ Newman completed 9-17 for 142 yards and one score. He was also the team’s leading rusher with 102 yards on nine carries and a score.

The Streaks’ leading receiver was Brandon Taylor who caught three for 72 yards and a TD. Their other score came by way of a Karter Behnfeldt interception return.

Archbold heads to Liberty Center (0-1) on Friday as part of a modified schedule that includes league games the first six weeks of the season.