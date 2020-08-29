Scherer powers Indians past Apaches

Wauseon’s Andy Scherer finished with the best score by seven strokes as the Indians thwarted Fairview, 167-184, in a home match at Ironwood Thursday.
Scherer carded a 35 for the Indians. The next best was Fairview’s Ronnie Adkins who shot a 42.
Next for Wauseon were Jackson Gleckler with a 43, Dylan Grahn 44 and Jaxon Radabaugh 45.
For Fairview, Nathaniel Adkins added a 45, Kasen Kauffman 48, and Brendan Degryse and Jack Karzynow a 49 each.
At Ironwood that same day, the Pettisville golf team defeated Tinora 152-183.
The Blackbirds had the top two golfers as Max Leppelmeier shot a 34 and Tommy McWatters 35. Rounding out scoring for Pettisville were Caleb Nafziger with a 41 and Josh Horning 42.
The Rams’ Kevin Keber came in just after Leppelmeier and McWatters, shooting a 37. They also had Carter Bernal who shot a 48, and Sammy Sinn and Aiden Rittenhouse who had a 49 each.
Wauseon was at Napoleon for a match Monday and travels to Riverside Greens in Stryker for a tri-match with Bryan and Liberty Center this Thursday.
Pettisville welcomes Hilltop to Ironwood today at 4 p.m.