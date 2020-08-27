Posted on by

Steady improvement key to Vikings’ success


By Max Householder - mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Photo by B&D Photography

Jacob Riggs of Evergreen hauls in a pass in front of Swanton’s Trent Weigel during a game last season. He was an honorable mention All-NWOAL wide receiver for the Vikings in 2019.


File Photo

2020 Roster

No.NameGradePosition
1Lane Schoendorf11WR/DB
2Riley Dunbar9WR/DB
3Payton Boucher11QB/DB
4Walker Lumbrezer10WR/LB
5Jaymison Tooson10WR/DB
6Alex Peete11K
7Tanner Pollard12QB/LB
8Colin Smith12WR/DB
9Jesse Spradlin9WR/DB
10Drew Gillen9WR/DB
11Jacob Riggs12WR/DB
12Hunter Vaculik9QB/LB
14Conner Hewson10RB/DB
15Jordan Witt10WR/DB
17Brandon Busic11WR/DB
18Adam Smith9WR/DB
19Ryder Hudik9WR/DB
20Tyler Burzynski10WR/DB
21Brock Hudik11RB/DB
22Ethan Loeffler11RB/LB
23Karter Herdman11RB/LB
24Blade Walker9RB/LB
33Grant Richardson9WR/DB
35Tristen Wyatt11RB/DB
40Landen Vance11RB/WR/DE
51Cody Sheller11OL/DT
53Ashton Sayers11OL/LB
54Mason Emmitt9OL/DE
55Jake Fuller12OL/LB
56Jake Stubleski9OL/LB
57Diesil Stoykoff9OL/DT
61Sam Worline10OL/DE
70Andrew Geer10OL/DT
72Robert Pennington9OL/DE
73Wesley Seppala9OL/DT
74Camden Schleuter10OL/DT
75Andrew Canfield12OL/DT
76Daniel Napierala9OL/DT
77Jordan Hatfield11OL/DT
79Brenden Matuszak12OL/DT

Although they do return several key athletes from a season ago, 2020 will likely be a rebuilding year for Evergreen football. Or as fourth-year coach Aaron Schmidt might say, a year for growth.

“There is a lot of learning to be done for all the kids on this team,” Schmidt said. “Our season outcomes will depend on how well the kids improve throughout the course of the season. That job falls on both the duties of the players and the coaches as well.”

This offseason could be described as out of ordinary due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, coach Schmidt has been impressed by his team’s desire to be coached up.

“This group of kids are very hardworking and receptive to coaching. Their ability to learn will allow them to be as successful as possible,” he said.

Returning for the Vikings are Jake Fuller, who was a first team All-NWOAL offensive guard and honorable mention All-Northwest District a season ago; Jacob Riggs, honorable mention all-league wide receiver; Landen Vance, honorable mention all-league defensive end; Payton Boucher, honorable mention all-league defensive back; Colin Smith (WR/DB); Cody Sheller (OL/DL); and Sam Worline (OL/DL).

They also have promising newcomers Brock Hudik (RB/DB), Tanner Pollard (QB/LB) and Ethan Loeffler (RB/LB).

The Vikings will need to replace seven letter winners, the same total they have returning.

Gone from 2019 are Nick Beemer, a first team all-league and honorable mention all-district linebacker; Will Smithmyer, second team all-league and honorable mention all-district offensive tackle; Jack Krispin, second team all-league running back; Jack Etue, honorable mention all-league quarterback; Levi Moore (OL/DL), honorable mention all-league; Brian Floyd (RB/LB); and Tyler Peppers (OL/DL).

“There has been a lot of turnover since the past season. Lots of new faces in prominent roles for this upcoming season,” said Schmidt on potential weaknesses of his team.

The Vikes hope to improve from their 2-4 NWOAL mark a year ago; however, in this league, that is no easy task.

“The NWOAL will once again be very competitive,” said Schmidt. “Archbold, Liberty Center and Wauseon will probably be towards the top in vying for the league title, but every week any team could beat any other one. There are a lot of good coaches in this league that will have their kids prepared every week to compete and knock off the favorite.”

Evergreen’s new schedule as a result of the pandemic has them hosting Delta in week one this Friday.

