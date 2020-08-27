Delta program aims to take another step forward

Although they did not win a game in 2019, the Delta football team has a strong foundation of returning letter winners that look to move the program forward this season.

The Panthers welcome back a total of 15 letter winners.

“Delta looks to continue to improve as a program in 2020. With a roster that includes many experienced players, Delta expects to be much more competitive in the NWOAL this upcoming season,” said Panther second-year coach Nate Ruple.

Notable returnees include Evan Perry (second team All-NWOAL linebacker), Austin Kohlhofer (honorable mention all-league), DJ Davis (honorable mention all-league) and Max Hoffman (honorable mention all-league).

Also back for the Panthers are Austin Michael, Nick Mazurowski, Josh Tresnan-Reighard, Rollin Robinson, Blake Schauwecker, Kalvin Tenney and Ty Osborn.

“Delta returns multiple positions on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball from the 2019 team. Continuing to build on the experience of those returning players will be critical for success in 2020,” Ruple explained.

Delta will run the Wing-T on offense this season and a 5-2 defensive scheme, according to coach Ruple.

“Delta will need to work to build depth and may need to rely on some younger players as key contributors at some positions,” he said of his team’s potential weaknesses this season.

The main loss that will sting the Panthers is that of Hunter Tresnan-Reighard. He was first team All-NWOAL and All-Northwest District, as well as a special mention All-Ohio as a punter last season. He was also a honorable mention all-league lineman.

Delta’s newly-formed schedule as a result of the pandemic has them beginning with a game at Evergreen this Friday.

The 2020 Delta football team. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Delta-team.jpg The 2020 Delta football team. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest The Panthers have nine seniors returning for the 2020 season. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Delta-seniors.jpg The Panthers have nine seniors returning for the 2020 season. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Delta’s Evan Perry pulls down Archbold quarterback DJ Newman for a sack in a NWOAL contest last season. Perry was named a second team all-league linebacker as a sophomore a season ago. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Evan-Perry-sack.jpg Delta’s Evan Perry pulls down Archbold quarterback DJ Newman for a sack in a NWOAL contest last season. Perry was named a second team all-league linebacker as a sophomore a season ago. File Photo

15 letter winners back for 2020

