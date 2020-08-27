Posted on by

Delta program aims to take another step forward


15 letter winners back for 2020

Staff Report

The 2020 Delta football team.

Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

The Panthers have nine seniors returning for the 2020 season.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Delta’s Evan Perry pulls down Archbold quarterback DJ Newman for a sack in a NWOAL contest last season. Perry was named a second team all-league linebacker as a sophomore a season ago.


File Photo

2020 Roster

No.NameGradePosition
2Malachi Limpf10SE/DB
3DJ Davis11RB/DB
4Brenden Pribe10SE/DB
5James Ruple10QB/DB
6Mace Reckner9QB/DB
7Bryar Knapp10RB/DB
8Justin Ruple9QB/DB
9Anthony Hernandez9RB/LB
12Max Hoffman12RB/LB
13Nick Mazurowski12QB/DB
18Kalvin Tenney11RB/DB
19Blake Schauwecker12SE/DE
22Shawn Cook11RB/LB
23Josh Tresnan-Reighard11RB/LB
24Jaydin Salyers12RB/DL
25Caleb Lantz9RB/LB
33Dylan Stricker10TE/LB
35Maverick Mercer9TE/DE
44Jake Widney9TE/DL
47Jerremiah Wolford10RB/LB
50Evan Perry11OL/LB
51Cody Widney12OL/DL
52Luke Schlatter10OL/LB
55Will Brown10OL/DL
58Brenden Sheely11OL/DL
59Ethan Funk10OL/DL
60Kallen Incorvaia9OL/DL
63Zane Shindorf11OL/DL
64Landon Griesinger9OL/DL
65Connor Bates10OL/DE
70Gabe Aranjo9OL/DL
71Daniel Gutierrez11OL/DL
72Austin Kohlhofer11OL/DL
73Max Perry11OL/DL
74Lucas Wolpert10OL/DL
75Austin Michael12OL/DE
77Rollin Robinson11OL/DE
81Kai Fox12TE/DL
82Phil Smithers10TE/DE
83Kaleb Barnes12TE/DL
85Ty Osborn12TE/DL
86Holden Barnes10RB/DE

Although they did not win a game in 2019, the Delta football team has a strong foundation of returning letter winners that look to move the program forward this season.

The Panthers welcome back a total of 15 letter winners.

“Delta looks to continue to improve as a program in 2020. With a roster that includes many experienced players, Delta expects to be much more competitive in the NWOAL this upcoming season,” said Panther second-year coach Nate Ruple.

Notable returnees include Evan Perry (second team All-NWOAL linebacker), Austin Kohlhofer (honorable mention all-league), DJ Davis (honorable mention all-league) and Max Hoffman (honorable mention all-league).

Also back for the Panthers are Austin Michael, Nick Mazurowski, Josh Tresnan-Reighard, Rollin Robinson, Blake Schauwecker, Kalvin Tenney and Ty Osborn.

“Delta returns multiple positions on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball from the 2019 team. Continuing to build on the experience of those returning players will be critical for success in 2020,” Ruple explained.

Delta will run the Wing-T on offense this season and a 5-2 defensive scheme, according to coach Ruple.

“Delta will need to work to build depth and may need to rely on some younger players as key contributors at some positions,” he said of his team’s potential weaknesses this season.

The main loss that will sting the Panthers is that of Hunter Tresnan-Reighard. He was first team All-NWOAL and All-Northwest District, as well as a special mention All-Ohio as a punter last season. He was also a honorable mention all-league lineman.

Delta’s newly-formed schedule as a result of the pandemic has them beginning with a game at Evergreen this Friday.

