Posted on by

Indians look to feed playmakers in 2020


Penrod returns following 1,200 yard season

By Max Householder - mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

The 2020 Wauseon football team.

The 2020 Wauseon football team.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon’s returning letter winners for 2020.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

2020 Roster
No.NameGradePosition
1Tyson Britsch12RB/LB
2Connar Penrod12WR/DB
3Kolton DeGroff12WR/DB
4Isaiah Bourn10WR/LB
5Jack Leatherman10WR/DB
6Noah Sauber12WR/DB
7Reece Nation10WR/LB
8Jude Armstrong10WR/DB
9Tyson Rodriguez9WR/DB
11Sam Smith10WR/DB
12Jonas Tester11WR/DB
13Brady Thomas12QB/DB
14Aciano Vielma10RB/LB
15Andrew Figgins12WR/LB
16Hudson Hull10WR/DB
17Ethan Borton10WR/DB
19Landon Hines10QB/LB
21Justin Kutzli11WR/LB
22JD Hogan11WR/DB
24Krue Powers11WR/DB
25Colton Sluder11WR/DB
26Tristan O’Neill11WR/DB
27Avery Coronado10WR/LB
29Justin Duncan10RB/LB
30Keaton Hartsock10WR/DB
32Ben Ehrsam11RB/LB
33Logan Carroll10RB/LB
34Zaidan Kessler10QB/LB
35Austin Aeschliman10WR/DB
43Isaac Wilson12RB/LB
44Bryson Stump11RB/LB
45Michael Kretz10WR/DL
50Matthew Shaw11OL/DL
51Chance Snow10OL/DL
52Lukas Rotroff10OL/DL
53Hunter Nofziger12OL/DL
54Zeph Siefker10OL/DL
55Cooper Lane12OL/DL
56Ian Fruchey11OL/DL
57Jon Spurgeon10OL/DL
58Jack Shema12OL/DL
59Cameron Stevens11OL/DL
60Tony Vasquez10OL/DL
61Alden Leininger10OL/DL
62Jimmy Villareal12OL/DL
63Jacob Spiess10OL/LB
64Samuel Blanco12OL/DL
65Tucker Dulaney 11 OL/DL
68 Kyle Moore 11 OL/DL
69 Jeremy White 11 OL/DL
70 Chase Santiago 11 OL/DL
71 Ethan Kessler 12 OL/DL
72 Gabe Jaso 10 OL/DL
73 Kane Panico 10 OL/DL
74 Garrett Brown 11 OL/DL
75 Andrew Perez 12 OL/DL
76 Teren Garcia 11 OL/DL
77 Jaden Banister 12 OL/DL

Wauseon football returns a bulk of highly-skilled position players as they look to repeat last season’s success in 2020.

The Indians finished the 2019 campaign at 9-3, advancing to the second round of the playoffs where they were ousted by Ottawa-Glandorf. They return seven offensive starters and six defensive starters from that squad.

“We again have some good players on the outside, and we will be looking for someone who can manage our offense by making the correct reads and getting those guys the ball in space,” said second-year coach Shawn Moore on keys for a successful season. “We must also continue to play swarming defense looking to not give up the big plays that set us back in our losses last season.”

Connar Penrod is likely the person the other Northwest Ohio Athletic League teams will look to contain first on the Indians’ offense.

After last season, he was honored with second team All-Ohio honors in Division IV from his wide receiver position, first team All-Northwest District, and second team All-NWOAL. He was also a second team all-league defensive back.

On offense he finished with 73 receptions for 1,254 yards and 16 touchdowns. Defensively, he had 39 tackles and five interceptions.

Also back to aid the offense this season is Jonas Tester. He caught 31 passes for 336 yards and three TDs a year ago. On defense, he racked up 85 tackles and three INTs from his defensive back position, where he was also named second team all-league and honorable mention all-district.

Leading the defensive returnees is linebacker Isaac Wilson who was first team all-league, first team all-district, and third team All-Ohio in 2019. He finished with 79.5 tackles, three sacks and an INT.

Offensively, Wilson carried the ball 63 times for 309 yards and three TDs.

The Indians also have two more all-league linebackers returning: Tyson Britsch and Kolton DeGroff. They were each honorable mention all-league a year ago.

Britsch notched 46 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two INTs, while DeGroff had 28 tackles and one INT. DeGroff also had 14 receptions for 249 yards and one TD on offense.

Other notable returnees for the Indians are Jaden Banister (second team All-NWOAL, Northwest District offensive lineman), Jack Shema (honorable mention All-NWOAL offensive lineman), Matthew Shaw and Samuel Blanco.

“We will again have good leadership this year coming from a lot of guys that played significant roles on our team last year,” said Moore. “We will also have lots of athleticism at the skill positions on both sides of the ball. We will continue to look to get those guys the ball in the open field and allow them to make some plays.”

Notable losses are Cody Figy (second team All-NWOAL, All-Northwest District quarterback), Noah Tester (first team All-NWOAL and second team All-Northwest District defensive back, honorable mention All-NWOAL wide receiver), Sean Brock (first team All-NWOAL and All-Northwest District defensive lineman, honorable mention All-Ohio defensive lineman) and Sammy Sosa (first team All-NWOAL defensive lineman, second team All-Northwest District defensive lineman).

Also gone are Holden Serres (honorable mention All-NWOAL offensive lineman), Wes Spadafore (honorable mention All-NWOAL offensive lineman), Trent Sauber (honorable mention All-NWOAL offensive lineman), Alex Moore (honorable mention All-NWOAL linebacker) and Gavyn Dunn (honorable mention All-NWOAL defensive lineman).

According to Moore, a big hole to fill this season will be up front.

“We will again have to fill some spots on the offensive and defensive lines, so it will be interesting to see how those positions develop throughout the summer and fall. We will also have to build up our depth across the board to allow some guys to get a break here and there,” said the Indians’ coach.

Wauseon should be able to contend for a league title this season; however, the NWOAL is looks very tough.

“The league will again be very competitive from top to bottom this year. I see returning champions Archbold and Liberty Center having strong teams again this year and should be the teams to beat, but every team will need to bring their “A” each and every week,” said Moore.

Wauseon’s modified schedule has them hosting defending co-league champion Liberty Center in week one.

The 2020 Wauseon football team.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Wauseon-team-2.jpgThe 2020 Wauseon football team. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon’s returning letter winners for 2020.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Wauseon-letterwinners.jpgWauseon’s returning letter winners for 2020. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest
Penrod returns following 1,200 yard season

By Max Householder

mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

2020 Roster
No. Name Grade Position
1 Tyson Britsch 12 RB/LB
2 Connar Penrod 12 WR/DB
3 Kolton DeGroff 12 WR/DB
4 Isaiah Bourn 10 WR/LB
5 Jack Leatherman 10 WR/DB
6 Noah Sauber 12 WR/DB
7 Reece Nation 10 WR/LB
8 Jude Armstrong 10 WR/DB
9 Tyson Rodriguez 9 WR/DB
11 Sam Smith 10 WR/DB
12 Jonas Tester 11 WR/DB
13 Brady Thomas 12 QB/DB
14 Aciano Vielma 10 RB/LB
15 Andrew Figgins 12 WR/LB
16 Hudson Hull 10 WR/DB
17 Ethan Borton 10 WR/DB
19 Landon Hines 10 QB/LB
21 Justin Kutzli 11 WR/LB
22 JD Hogan 11 WR/DB
24 Krue Powers 11 WR/DB
25 Colton Sluder 11 WR/DB
26 Tristan O’Neill 11 WR/DB
27 Avery Coronado 10 WR/LB
29 Justin Duncan 10 RB/LB
30 Keaton Hartsock 10 WR/DB
32 Ben Ehrsam 11 RB/LB
33 Logan Carroll 10 RB/LB
34 Zaidan Kessler 10 QB/LB
35 Austin Aeschliman 10 WR/DB
43 Isaac Wilson 12 RB/LB
44 Bryson Stump 11 RB/LB
45 Michael Kretz 10 WR/DL
50 Matthew Shaw 11 OL/DL
51 Chance Snow 10 OL/DL
52 Lukas Rotroff 10 OL/DL
53 Hunter Nofziger 12 OL/DL
54 Zeph Siefker 10 OL/DL
55 Cooper Lane 12 OL/DL
56 Ian Fruchey 11 OL/DL
57 Jon Spurgeon 10 OL/DL
58 Jack Shema 12 OL/DL
59 Cameron Stevens 11 OL/DL
60 Tony Vasquez 10 OL/DL
61 Alden Leininger 10 OL/DL
62 Jimmy Villareal 12 OL/DL
63 Jacob Spiess 10 OL/LB
64 Samuel Blanco 12 OL/DL
65 Tucker Dulaney 11 OL/DL
68 Kyle Moore 11 OL/DL
69 Jeremy White 11 OL/DL
70 Chase Santiago 11 OL/DL
71 Ethan Kessler 12 OL/DL
72 Gabe Jaso 10 OL/DL
73 Kane Panico 10 OL/DL
74 Garrett Brown 11 OL/DL
75 Andrew Perez 12 OL/DL
76 Teren Garcia 11 OL/DL
77 Jaden Banister 12 OL/DL