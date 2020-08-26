Evergreen boys soccer comes from behind to beat Delta, 2-1

After falling behind just before the end of the first half, Evergreen struck for two second half goals to give first-year coach Dave Skoczyn his initial win as the Viking mentor, 2-1, over the Delta Panthers Tuesday at Evergreen.

The Vikings are 1-0 in the NWOAL while the Panthers fall to 0-1.

Junior Viking goalkeeper Jon Burnep used his athleticism and length to turn away a number of scoring chances early in the first half.

The first was against Todd Sachschewsky eight minutes in, then after defender Kaden Sanford swept away Shane Kruger’s chance, Burnep again kept the scoreboard clean batting away Kruger’s shot off a rebound.

The Panthers’ net keeper Mikah Circle kept the Vikings blanked when he knocked away Evan Lumbrezer’s header with 15 minutes left in the half.

Delta finally got one past Burnep when Max York took a ball that bounced off the field turf over everyone and scored with 3:03 left, giving the Panthers the lead.

It took just 22 seconds into the second half for the Vikes to answer.

Lumbrezer, moving upfield after the opening kickoff, found himself with a 2-on-1 and much like the basketball point guard did all last winter, he found Alex Peete with a pass streaking in on Circle, and Peete rifled a shot crossing the goalie’s face to tie the game 1-1.

Circle stoned Peete three minutes later, then knocked away another Peete scoring chance with 27 minutes left in the game.

With just under 23 minutes on the clock, Matt Hassen’s clear to Tyson Woodring went one more pass to Lumbrezer and the junior’s little pooch found the back of the net to give Evergreen a 2-1 advantage.

From that point Delta had chances to tie the game, trying to get back side on the Viking defense but Brady Kanneman, Eli Hernandez and Sanford swept away chance after chance.

The Panthers’ best attempt to tie came with nine minutes left when Mike Eckenrode got loose but Burnep made the stop and Sanford knocked away the rebound.

After being outshot 12-6 in the first half, Evergreen had 15 tries at the net in the second compared to eight for the Panthers.

Circle had 13 saves in all for Delta while Burnep had 11 for the Vikings.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

