Indians earn second straight shutout

The Wauseon girls soccer team has yet to give up a goal throughout its first two games, shutting out Otsego 5-0 Monday for a victory in the Indians’ home opener.

“Otsego came out of the gate as a very athletic team with a high work ethic, so it was important to establish our pace of play early on,” said Wauseon coach Brandon Schroeder on the win. “The team has certainly grown over the past two games having seen two different systems, and we are proud of how they have been able to make adjustments on the field through keeping open lines of communication which start back at our goalkeeper, who was doing a nice job of directing traffic all night. Otsego really threw a lot at us offensively, holding numbers up high, so a lot of our buildup came from our defense. As a unit, they were disciplined and their patience allowed for some of our goal scorers to find space.”

The Indians scored all five goals in the first half, including a hat trick from freshman Abby Smith.

However, sophomore Macy Gerig got them on the board first. After she was lost by the Knight defense, Gerig fit one in just under the crossbar and over the head of the Otsego goalkeeper, giving Wauseon a 1-0 lead less than three minutes in.

Smith scored her first of three at the 32:22 mark. Finding a free ball in front of the net from roughly eight yards away, she hammered it into the back of the net.

Then, just under three minutes later, Smith went on a breakaway and scored another for a 3-0 Indian advantage.

“Of course, in this matchup, Abby Smith was able to find the back of the net three times, and she has been a fantastic addition in our attacking third. Abby keeps coming in with a great attitude and putting in the work to develop her game,” said Schroeder of his freshman.

Sophomore Rylee Vasvery would get into the mix not even a minute after the team’s resumed play following a water break.

Shooting from a tough angle near the right sideline from about 12-15 yard out, Vasvery cleared the keeper to extend the Wauseon advantage to 4-0 with 19:22 until halftime.

Smith closed the scoring and recorded her third goal of the half when she fired one from the top of the penalty area into the left-corner of the net to make it 5-0 at the 14:27 mark.

While the contest was seemingly over at that point, the Indians continued to apply pressure throughout the second half.

Just south of five minutes into the half, Gerig put one off the right post from inside five yards where it was then corraled by the keeper. Later, Smith crossed one from right to left to an open Teagan Rupp but her shot missed to the left.

At the 24:41 mark, Otsego’s keeper misplayed a ball allowing it and Wauseon’s Kadence Carroll to get behind her; however, Carroll couldn’t quite connect on a header and the keeper was able to recover for the save.

“Overall, we were really proud of how the team handled itself and learned from this game, and now our focus shifts to the next one,” concluded Schroeder.

To go along with her one goal, Vasvery also added a pair of assists. Rupp had the other assist for Wauseon. Though not tested much, Wauseon keeper Marie Hutchinson grabbed a pair of saves on the night.

Wauseon next hosts Oak Harbor — a 2019 regional finalist — Thursday at 5 p.m. They then welcome Defiance on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Wauseon freshman Abby Smith gets behind the Otsego defense prior to scoring her second of three goals during Monday’s non-league girls soccer game. The Indians shutout the Knights 5-0. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Smith-before-2nd-goal.jpg Wauseon freshman Abby Smith gets behind the Otsego defense prior to scoring her second of three goals during Monday’s non-league girls soccer game. The Indians shutout the Knights 5-0. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Macy Gerig of Wauseon, with an Otsego defender draped on her, charges toward the goal. She had one of the Indians’ five goals in the contest. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Gerig-v.-Otsego.jpg Macy Gerig of Wauseon, with an Otsego defender draped on her, charges toward the goal. She had one of the Indians’ five goals in the contest. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Kadence Carroll of Wauseon advances the ball upfield during Monday’s game. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Carroll-handling-v.-Otsego.jpg Kadence Carroll of Wauseon advances the ball upfield during Monday’s game. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Ellie Rodriguez of Wauseon gets to a loose ball in the open field. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Rodriguez-with-ball.jpg Ellie Rodriguez of Wauseon gets to a loose ball in the open field. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest