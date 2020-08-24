Vikings fall to Ottawa Glandorf, 5-1

Evergreen missed cashing in on a number of early chances and it came back to bite the Vikings, as visiting Ottawa-Glandorf grabbed a second half lead and pulled away in the last four minutes to a 5-1 win in the girls soccer opener for both teams Saturday.

The Vikes’ Paige Radel and Sydney Woodring were both stopped from point blank range in the first 10 minutes before Raegan Radel punched in a rebound from a scrum in front of the Titans net at 30:24 of the first half for a 1-0 Viking lead.

Ashlyn Luttrell stopped Lilly Haselman from short range, then Skylee Raker stoned Clara Beach to keep the Vikes on top but Haselman’s left to right crossing shot at the 16 minute mark of the first tied the game 1-1.

While the first half was almost dead even in shots (OG held a 12-11 lead) and saves (Abby Warnecke had 7 for OG while Luttrell and Raker combined for 5 for the Vikings), the Titans changed that in the second half.

The game seemed as if it never left the Vikings’ zone as the Evergreen defenders in the back line couldn’t clear the ball out of their own end.

Kelsey Erford capitalized on a pass from Alexa Fortman with 28:46 left in what proved to be the winning goal for the Titans.

Erford struck again with just over four minutes left to ice the game, and after Viking coach Josh Radel cleared the bench, Haselman and Kenzie Reckner added two late tallies.

The Titans peppered 18 second half shots while Evergreen had minimal scoring chances getting only four shots, two of those coming in the first two minutes of the half.