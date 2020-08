The Wauseon girls soccer team earned a 9-0 shutout win at Rossford Friday to begin the season.

Macy Gerig paced the Indians with four goals. Abby Smith added two goals. Rylee Vasvery, Ellie Rodriguez and Kya Foote also scored for Wauseon.

The boys team was also at Rossford Friday where they won by a 3-1 final.