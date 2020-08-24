Leadership a strength for Evergreen cross country

Evergreen girls cross country is in search of a higher standing within the Northwest Ohio Athletic League this season as they return everyone from a year ago. The boys do lose their most productive runner.

Back for the girls is senior Kennedy Keller who was honorable mention All-NWOAL in 2019. She placed 15th at the league meet.

The Vikings also return Kayla Gleckler, Deanna Hoffman, Lyndi Williamson, Morgan Foster, Izzy Barkhimer and Jocelyn Schuster.

Newcomers are a pair of freshmen: Jessica Campbell and Brooke Sintobin.

The boys get back Evan Pennington, Anderson Tipping, Austin Pennington, Carson LeRoux and Brayden Bull. Newcomers for the boys are freshman Ivan Applin and sophomore Walter Foster.

However, the boys will have to replace Augie Tipping who was second team all-league last season, along with Chandler Ruetz and Alex Majewski.

Coach Andrea Hesson says both teams have strong leadership qualities and optimistic attitudes. They are also stout in their ability to run as a pack.

Her goals for the season are for the Viking teams to be competitive, and for her runners to achieve their fullest potential.

Dealing with the effects of COVID-19 could cause problems this season, according to Hesson. They will also have to manage having not many freshmen to help out, as well as a lack of depth in general.

She looks for the girls to crack the top four at the NWOAL Championships in October. Hesson predicts the boys to finish fifth.

Evergreen starts the season at the Defiance Early Bird Open this Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

Kennedy Keller of Evergreen runs at last year’s NWOAL Cross Country Championships in Bryan. She returns for the Vikings after being named honorable mention all-league as a junior. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Keller-at-league-s.jpg Kennedy Keller of Evergreen runs at last year’s NWOAL Cross Country Championships in Bryan. She returns for the Vikings after being named honorable mention all-league as a junior. File Photo