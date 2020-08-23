Mistakes cost Vikings against Lake

After a first set victory, mistakes cost Evergreen dearly as Lake came back to take a 29-31, 25-14, 25-8, 25-22 four set victory over the Vikings Saturday at Evergreen in non-league volleyball.

After falling behind early, Evergreen came back to knot the first set on back-to-back Nicole Johnson aces at 6-6.

Three Evergreen missed serves helped Lake grab a two point lead, but Johnson’s rip from the left side knotted the set at 12.

Again Lake surged ahead but Nicole Johnson’s left-hand punch and Ellie Johnson’s ace gave Evergreen a 16-15 lead.

The Flyers’ 6’1” Cassidey Wiley scored twice from the middle to regain an 18-18 deadlock.

McKenna Babcock pushed the Vikings to set point at 24-22 with consecutive aces but an attack into the net and 6’2” sophomore Ella Vorst’s shot from the middle again pulled Lake even at 24-24.

Taryn DeWese’s solo block gave the Flyers a 26-25 lead but Ellie Johnson’s shot from the right side and a poor Flyer attack pushed the Vikings up 27-26.

Two Viking errors gave Lake an advantage before Nicole Johnson again brought Evergreen back with a left-side cross to make it 28 all.

Yet another Viking serve long gave Lake the lead but the Flyers returned the favor before Babcock’s screamer from the left side and a net violation gave the Vikings the first set.

However, in the second set with the score tied at 4-4, the wheels came off the engine for Evergreen as Wiley went four straight with a variety of shots to give the Flyers a 9-4 lead.

The junior middle had seven kills in all in the second set to lead Lake to a 25-14 win.

In the third set the flyers used a multitude of Evergreen miscues from mishits to miscommunication to more missed serves that accounted for 13 Lake points in a 25-8 rout.

Maddie Smith’s push and two aces from Babcock helped Evergreen grab a 5-1 lead to start the fourth but again Wiley brought the Flyers back with a block and a slam from left of the middle to regain a 6-5 Lake lead.

Sarai Gutierrez’ dunk on a bad pass grabbed the lead back for the Vikings at 7-6 but Wiley’s tip put Lake up 11-10.

Again Babcock nailed back-to-back aces for a 17-16 Evergreen lead but the Vikings couldn’t hold it as Taylor Asman scored to tie the set and Vorst’s ace gave Lake the lead.

Evergreen got within a point four different times, twice on kills from Nicole Johnson, a back row kill on the back line from Babcock, and the last from Ellie Johnson’s second ball strike at 23-22.

However, Vorst struck from the middle and Skyler Foster’s ace put the set away.

The Vikings host Northwood tonight before traveling to Ayersville next Monday.