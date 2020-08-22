Possible transition year for Archbold boys soccer

It may be a little rough out of the gate for Archbold boys soccer under a new coach and having to replace nine letter winners; however, a winning culture is still in place.

“A solid season that develops and improves as the boys gain experience and confidence,” said head coach Stewart Rodger on his hopes for the 2020 campaign.

Rodger takes over for Sean Stewart, the pioneer of the Blue Streak boys program who stepped down in the offseason.

It is no secret that the Blue Streaks will have much talent to replace from the 2019 team that won the Northwest Ohio Athletic League title.

Gone are Elijah Zimmerman who was first team All-NWOAL and All-Northwest District; Noah Cheney, first team all-league and second team all-district; Chase Kohler, first team all-league and second team all-district; Ethan Hagans, second team all-league; Devin Witte, second team all-league; Josiah Kindinger, honorable mention all-league; Josiah Magallanes, honorable mention all-league; Silas Whiteman, honorable mention all-league; and Jarrett Waidelich.

Their most notable returnee is senior striker Trey Theobald, a first team all-league and all-district performer from a year ago. Also back is midfielder Kaden Rufenacht who was honorable mention all-league. Other returning letter winners for the Streaks include midfielders Krayton Kern, Ethan Stuckey, and Miles Rupp; defender Karson Rufenacht; and goalkeeper Kyler Boulton.

They will also be adding freshmen midfielders Brodie Dominique and Lance Ramirez, plus freshman defender Colten Beaverson.

“A team with good pace and stamina that is organized and has a close bond as a group,” said Rodger on strengths for his team.

The Streaks might have to deal with growing pains at the beginning of the year, resulting from the losses they suffered after last season.

“We have graduated 20 seniors over the last 2 seasons; the result is a young team that will lack a bit of experience early in the season,” explained Rodger.

Archbold travels to Bryan on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 5 p.m for the season opener.

Trey Theobald of Archbold handles the ball in open space in a game at Swanton last season. He is the leading returnee for the Blue Streaks in 2020, having been named first team All-NWOAL and All-Northwest District as a junior. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Theobald-handles.jpg Trey Theobald of Archbold handles the ball in open space in a game at Swanton last season. He is the leading returnee for the Blue Streaks in 2020, having been named first team All-NWOAL and All-Northwest District as a junior. File Photo