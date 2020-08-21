Panthers welcome full roster for upcoming season

Delta girls soccer should have much depth this season with the return of 13 letter winners plus 10 newcomers added in.

“The 2020 season brings about exciting and unprecedented times for everyone. Throughout this season, we are excited for the growing team and the ability to rotate multiple players into the game,” said head coach Paige Triana. “In the past, we have really struggled with numbers, and this year, we are excited for a full roster. This gives us the ability to rotate multiple players into the game and keep fresh legs.

She said the growing team also brings about a new level of energy and excitement.

“We are very excited about the potential the freshman class brings. Along with the freshman class, the returners have been asked to play multiple positions throughout the past few years. They bring a different level of experience to help guide our newcomers and incorporate them onto the field.”

Notable returnees for the Panthers are Courtny Helton who was second team All-Northwest Ohio Athletic League last season; Annabelle Hughes, honorable mention all-league; and Anna Munger, honorable mention all-league. Also back are seniors Paulina Arroyo, Keirsten Culler, Lindsey Hambly, Kayla Kunar, Maria Mattimore, Olivia Schneider, and Kaytlin Siewertsen; juniors Summer Bates and Samantha Maurer; and sophomore Brooklyn Napier.

Newcomers to the squad are Dianne Eckenrode, Faith Circle, Grace Armstrong, Hannah Barnes, Ella Demaline, Grace Munger, Teagan Postlewait, Sophia Schneider, Olivia Turi and Saige Walter.

“Delta is extremely excited to have a full roster for the first time in a number of years. The growth in numbers has increased team competition, brought a new level of experience, and brought about a new level of energy to the team,” Triana explained. “With the upperclassmen having a large amount of field experience in the past couple of years, Delta brings a very well-rounded team with the newcomers as additions. We are excited for experienced players to help guide and incorporate our newcomers on the field. We are enthusiastic for the additions brought within our newcomers and the years of soccer experience and skill set they bring. We look forward to the growth and potential the 2020 girls soccer team brings.”

Adjusting to a specific role on the field is something the Panthers will likely have to get accustomed to in 2020.

“In the past, Delta has struggled with numbers, and in return, players have been asked to play multiple positions instead of a single position. This has led to growth with individual soccer knowledge but has limited players in mastering a single position,” said Triana. “This year will become a year where players can really grow in their individual position. Due to the growth in numbers, we have a handful of very skilled players that do not have that varsity experience yet. It will take some time for those players to gain varsity experience and adjust to the varsity level, but we are confident they have the ability to adjust.”

Delta hosts Springfield on Friday at the high school football stadium to begin the season. The contest gets underway at 7 p.m.

Delta’s Annabelle Hughes works the ball upfield in a game versus Toledo Christian last season. Hughes returns for the Panthers after a season in which she was named honorable mention All-NWOAL. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Hughes-upfield.jpg Delta’s Annabelle Hughes works the ball upfield in a game versus Toledo Christian last season. Hughes returns for the Panthers after a season in which she was named honorable mention All-NWOAL. File Photo Kayla Kunar of Delta boots one away from the Panther goal during a game last season. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Kunar-boots-from-goal.jpg Kayla Kunar of Delta boots one away from the Panther goal during a game last season. File Photo