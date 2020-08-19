Lexe McQuillin medalist as Wauseon tops Rossford

The Wauseon girls golf team earned a home win over Rossford at Ironwood Tuesday, 200-218.

The Indians’ Lexe McQuillin earned medalist honors, shooting a 44 over nine holes. Calaway Gerken came in with a 46, while Halle Frank and Jordan King rounded out the scoring for Wauseon as they each shot a 55.

Ellie Oyer added a 63 and Ashley Fisher 76.

Madelyn St. Mary led Rossford with a 46. Alyssa Haynes shot a 48 for the Bulldogs, while Sydney Doughten and Mia Carusone each shot a 62. Haley Hogan added a 63 for the Dogs.

Wauseon has a home match again Thursday where they will welcome Evergreen. Golfers tee off at 4:30 p.m.

Wauseon’s Lexe McQuillin with a chip shot at the third hole at Ironwood Tuesday afternoon. McQuillin led all golfers with a 44 as the Indians defeated Rossford, 200-218. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_McQuillin-chip-at-3.jpg Wauseon’s Lexe McQuillin with a chip shot at the third hole at Ironwood Tuesday afternoon. McQuillin led all golfers with a 44 as the Indians defeated Rossford, 200-218. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Calaway Gerken of Wauseon follows through on her tee shot at the fourth hole during Tuesday’s match. She carded a 46 for the Indians. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Gerken-tees-at-4.jpg Calaway Gerken of Wauseon follows through on her tee shot at the fourth hole during Tuesday’s match. She carded a 46 for the Indians. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest