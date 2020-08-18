New coach takes over for Delta volleyball

Delta volleyball has some experienced players returning as they aim to turn over a new leaf this season under first-year coach Heather Carrisalez.

She takes over after serving as JV coach in 2019.

“Strong players and a good bench. I think we can have a great season and a better record than last year. The newcomers are learning from a good returning varsity core and are getting stronger at positions at the varsity level,” said Carrisalez of her outlook for the season ahead.

The Panthers have many returning letter winners back for the 2020 campaign.

Coming back are Brooklyn Wymer (second team All-NWOAL, honorable mention District 7), Brooklyn Green (honorable mention All-NWOAL), Reagan Rouleau, Ella Ford, Braelyn Wymer, Alyesa Brown, Jersey Irelan and Khloe Weber.

Of that group, twin sisters Brooklyn and Braelyn Wymer, Green, Rouleau and Ford are all seniors.

“Strong returning letterwinners. Five seniors that are great leaders and teachers for the underclassmen,” said Carrisalez on her team’s strengths this season.

The Panthers will also add newcomers Abby Ford, Alania Sintobin, Ashley Gill, Gaby Ford, Madison Savage and Tatum Tolson.

They will be looking to replace the production left behind by departed letter winners Lydia Yoder, Lizzy Ford, Sydney Schauwecker and Jorrdyn Wolford.

“Being a new coach and learning how the girls respond to changes this season. With the virus, we are not sure if we will be allowed to play with fans in the stands,” said the Panther coach on weaknesses for the season.

Carrisalez feels with a more experienced group this season, they will be able to make some noise in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League.

“Our group looks strong and I think we will be good contenders in the league this year,” she said. “We have a good returning core and five seniors that are great athletes.”

Delta begins the season at Holgate this Saturday.