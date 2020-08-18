McKenna Babcock returns to lead Viking volleyball in 2020

The Evergreen volleyball team will strive for a winning season this year after finishing below .500 in 2019.

“Looking to put our young talent to the test and do some damage to our schedule. This year our energy and expectations are high,” said third-year coach Nichole Thanasiu of her team.

Returning for the Vikings this season are Maddie Smith, McKenna Babcock (second team All-NWOAL, honorable mention District 7) and Morgan Foster.

Newcomers to the group are Nicole Johnson, Marissa VanDenk and Ellie Johnson.

“Returning McKenna Babcock — four-year letter winner as an outside hitter,” said Thanasiu of her team’s main strength this season.

However, they will have to replace Claire Conrad who was first team all-league and District 7 a year ago. Also gone from last year are Nicole Brand, Naomi Brand, Kennedi Keifer, Savannah VanOstrand, Mikayla Heintschel and Cassidy Cook.

“Graduating seven seniors last year makes our 2020 season a young group,” said the Viking coach on weaknesses of her team this season.

Although they are young, the Vikings will not shy away from anyone they will face in the NWOAL this year.

“The NWOAL returns with great competition and we look to finish in the top of the league this year,” said Thanasiu. “We have young but talented players ready to compete with the best in the league.”

Evergreen hosts Lake this Saturday to begin the season.

