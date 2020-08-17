Indians runner-up at Paulding Invite

DEFIANCE — The Wauseon boys finished two strokes behind Kalida for a runner-up finish at the Paulding Golf Invitational Thursday at Auglaize Golf Course in Defiance.

Kalida won with a 326 team score, while Wauseon posted a 328. Other local scores, Archbold finished seventh with a 351, Swanton ninth with a 372, and Delta 13th with a 385.

Earning top medalist honors was Hunter Burlew of Montpelier who shot a 72. Second was Ryan Klausing of Kalida who carded a 73.

The Indians’ best score came from Jaxon Radabaugh who took sixth overall and shot a 78. Andy Scherer added an 80, Dylan Grahn 81 and Jackson Gleckler 89.

Archbold’s Cahle Roth finished third overall with a 76. Luke Rosebrook was next for the Blue Streaks with an 84, Kenny Williams 90 and Zane Behnfeldt 101.

Garrett Swank shot an 81 for Swanton. Next for the Bulldogs were Blaine Pawlowicz who carded a 95, Devon Crouse 97 and Lucas Bloom 99.

For Delta, Chase Stickley had an 83, Jayce Helminiak 96, Cael Chiesa 98 and Lane Oyer 108.

Paulding Invitational

Team Scores

Kalida 326, Wauseon 328, Bryan 331, Montpelier 343, Paulding 343, Wayne Trace 346, Archbold 351, Fairview 360, Swanton 372, Antwerp 374, Tinora 375, Patrick Henry 384, Delta 385, Delphos Jefferson 401, Liberty Center 483.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Indian-logo-1.jpg

Fall to Kalida by two strokes