Archbold tennis shuts out Wauseon

Archbold traveled to Wauseon Thursday and picked up a 5-0 shutout win in girls tennis action.

The closest match came in first singles where Maggie Henry of Archbold took down Wauseon’s Tatum Barnes. Match scores were 7-5, 6-4 in favor of Henry.

Archbold’s Mya Stuckey blanked Wauseon’s Emah Starkweather 6-0, 6-0 in second singles. In third singles, the Blue Streaks’ Abby Short bested Kim Aiken 6-1, 6-0.

The Streaks also went 2-0 in the doubles portion of the match.

Katie Rose and Adrianna Thompson took down Wauseon’s Brianna Hayes and Emily Holcomb 6-3, 6-2 in first doubles.

Aburi Delayny and Abby Elkins of Archbold won over Kelsey and Gabbi Bowers of Wauseon in second doubles. Scores were 6-0, 6-3.

The Indians would fall 5-0 on the road at Oak Harbor Friday afternoon.

Archbold hosts Napoleon Monday and is at Springfield on Tuesday. Wauseon travels to Ottawa-Glandorf on Tuesday.

Wauseon’s Tatum Barnes serves one up in first singles during Thursday’s match against Archbold. She fell to Archbold’s Maggie Henry 7-5, 6-4. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Barnes-serves.jpg Wauseon’s Tatum Barnes serves one up in first singles during Thursday’s match against Archbold. She fell to Archbold’s Maggie Henry 7-5, 6-4. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Katie Rose of Archbold’s first doubles team sends a ball back over the net. The Blue Streaks won all five matches versus Wauseon on Thursday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Katie-Rose-returns.jpg Katie Rose of Archbold’s first doubles team sends a ball back over the net. The Blue Streaks won all five matches versus Wauseon on Thursday. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest