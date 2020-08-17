Archbold tennis shuts out Wauseon

Archbold traveled to Wauseon Thursday and picked up a 5-0 shutout win in girls tennis action.
The closest match came in first singles where Maggie Henry of Archbold took down Wauseon’s Tatum Barnes. Match scores were 7-5, 6-4 in favor of Henry.
Archbold’s Mya Stuckey blanked Wauseon’s Emah Starkweather 6-0, 6-0 in second singles. In third singles, the Blue Streaks’ Abby Short bested Kim Aiken 6-1, 6-0.
The Streaks also went 2-0 in the doubles portion of the match.
Katie Rose and Adrianna Thompson took down Wauseon’s Brianna Hayes and Emily Holcomb 6-3, 6-2 in first doubles.
Aburi Delayny and Abby Elkins of Archbold won over Kelsey and Gabbi Bowers of Wauseon in second doubles. Scores were 6-0, 6-3.
The Indians would fall 5-0 on the road at Oak Harbor Friday afternoon.
Archbold hosts Napoleon Monday and is at Springfield on Tuesday. Wauseon travels to Ottawa-Glandorf on Tuesday.