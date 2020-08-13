Archbold volleyball seeks turn around

The Archbold volleyball team will look to improve on last year’s 7-16 mark under a new head coach. Debbie Culler has taken over as leader of the Blue Streaks.

Archbold, who had never finished below .500 in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League before 2016, is coming off a 1-6 league campaign in 2019.

Culler said she is “looking forward to the chance to make a turn around in the league this year. This team is working hard to give more so we can do more.”

Hadley Galvan and Olivia Smith lead the list of returning letter winners. They were both honorable mention all-league as juniors last season.

Also back are Addi Ziegler, Carsyn Hagans, Lucia Rodriguez, Sophie Schramm and Jaely Gericke.

Letter winners lost from last season include Kayla Boettger, who was second team All-NWOAL, Lauren Coressel and Grace Ritta.

“We have some up and coming players who will make a huge impact on this team through leadership and their skills,” Culler said. “We anticipate a great season of growth and making this program something special.”

Archbold opens the season by hosting Ayersville on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Archbold's Hadley Galvan serves one up in a match at Swanton last season. Galvan returns after being named honorable mention all-league a season ago.