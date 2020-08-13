Aaron Miller leads Viking golfers on course

Evergreen will have a new home golf course this year, but will return four letter winners. With the closure of Spuyten Duyval, the Vikings will now golf at Woodlawn Golf Club in Adrian, Mich.

Senior Aaron Miller leads the returnees. He was second team All-NWOAL last season.

“Having Aaron at the top of our team with four years of varsity experience is invaluable,” said coach Doug DeSloover. “He’s played on every course we will see this year, and that gives him such a leg up on any given day. Moving to a new course this year will give us a competitive advantage because of its unique designs and challenging greens.”

Also returning are seniors Ethan Shively, Michael King and Ayden Degroff.

Garrett Betz and Connor Bartschy, each an honorable mention all-league honoree, are lost to graduation.

“While we have four seniors on the team, only Aaron has been a four-year player, so in terms of experience, we feel like a much younger team,” said DeSloover. “With that being said, maturity and leadership are in no short supply.”

Newcomers to the team this year include junior Trayte Dixon and freshman Adam Schmidt.

The Vikings placed sixth at the NWOAL Tournament in 2019.

“Any year in the NWOAL is going to be a challenge for us as we compete against some of the larger schools in the league. If we can get Aaron to go low and have three more solid scores to back it up, we can be competitive,” DeSloover said. “Our challenge is just going to be finding that consistency quickly in a short season.”

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_EVERGREEN-VIKING-1.jpg