Delta girls golf begins inaugural season

Coach Jon Mignin and members of Delta’s inaugural girls golf team are eager to show what they are made of this season.

“This is very exciting for the girls and Panther Nation,” said Mignin. “Tori (Hockenberry) will be the only returner from last year. These girls are very coachable, eager to learn the game of golf, and have passion to get better.”

The Delta girls have four athletes on the team for the program’s first season.

“I just want these ladies to improve each and every day, be consistent, learn the game of golf, and most importantly have fun. It is awesome to see so many girls on the golf course these past few years from other schools, and now Delta has a team as well,” said Mignin. “Gabby Ford will be Delta’s number one (golfer). Though she has never golfed she has a great swing. She is a dual athlete that plays volleyball and golf. So I am sure she will find time in the mornings before school to hit the range. Layla Stickley, who once again is just a freshman, will be Delta’s number two. Though young, she has a ton of potential. She also has some great mentors at home with her dad, Dustin Stickley, who is a volunteer assistant coach with the team, and her brother, Delta’s Boys number one golfer, Chase Stickley.

“Tori Hockenberry will be Delta’s three. This is Tori’s second year so she brings the most experience to the team. I hope she continues to guide the younger golfers in the right direction. She is a member of the band so she has double duties a lot of the time as well. Elizabeth Huffman will be Delta’s number four. Though this is Elizabeth’s first year, I can tell she is eager to learn the game of golf. She is also a member of the band so balancing time for both will be crucial.

“Overall, I am just proud to be their coach. Six years ago when I took over as the golf coach my goal was to have a girls team. Thank you girls for making my dreams and goals come true,” added the Panther coach.

The main goal for the Delta girls this season will be improvement, according to Mignin.

“We have to be consistent and get better each and every day. None of these girls have ever golfed in a real match. Obviously, experience will be a weakness, but I am confident they will work hard and improve a great deal throughout the season,” he said.

The Panthers have already begun their 2020 season. Earlier this week they faced Evergreen Tuesday and Patrick Henry on Wednesday.