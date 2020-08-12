Panthers return full squad in 2020

The Delta boys golf team will be an experienced squad this season, returning five senior letter winners.

Coach Jon Mignin had much praise for his returning golfers.

“I believe we will be much improved from last year where we finished fifth in the league standings,” he said. “Chase Stickley, who was second team All-NWOAL, will be Delta’s number one golfer. He has put a lot of time and effort into his golf game this summer. Cael Chiesa, who was honorable mention (all-league) will be Delta’s number two golfer. He has also worked very hard this season. Cael — who probably has the nicest swing on the team — just needs to be consistent.”

Zack Mattin, also honorable mention, will be Delta’s number three golfer.

“Though Zack’s number one sport is wrestling, being a state champ as a sophomore, he also spent more time at the golf course this summer working on his golf game,” said Mignin. “Jayce Helminiak will be Delta’s number four. However, Jayce has the capability of shooting low 40s. Once again consistency will be the key for him. Lane Oyer will be Delta’s number five. Though this is only his second year, he put in extra time and work at the course also. It’s great to have another person that can score for us.”

The Panthers are adding newcomers Gavin Cousino and Simon Munger.

”Although Gavin is only a sophomore I can tell he has grown and matured as a golfer. Simon Munger is our newcomer to the game of golf. He will be splitting time with the varsity soccer team, where he is a starting defensive back. All of these gentlemen bring great work ethic, experience, and leadership to the Panthers. Though the beginning of the season is always a struggle, I am excited to see where we end. Overall, I believe that we will be in the middle of the NWOAL. Looking forward to a great season,” said Mignin.

The Panther coach is encouraged by the work ethic his team has shown this offseason.

“The biggest strength that we will have this season is the five returning senior golfers that all lettered the previous season,” explained Mignin. “These five young men have continued to grow and improve year after year. They put a lot of time and effort into golf throughout the entire COVID pandemic. Chase, Cael, Zack, and Jayce all have a lot of potential and are capable of putting up good scores. Lane will also be a reliable score that we will count on. Gavin has already improved so much from last season and will be fighting for the sixth spot with newcomer Simon. Though Simon has never golfed he shows potential. I have recognized the eagerness to learn the game of golf from all of the golfers. The upperclassmen will need to be great leaders and are expected to post low scores. We have a great chemistry as a team.”

Mignin does not foresee too many weaknesses with the 2020 team. “We have to post consistent low scores to be competitive. We are fortunate that even if someone has a bad day, that I have experienced golfers to fill the scoreboard,” he said.

Delta will be competing at the Paulding Panther Invitational Thursday morning at Auglaize Golf Course in Defiance.

Chase Stickley of Delta with a putt on the third hole green at the 2019 NWOAL Golf Championships. His performance earned him second team All-NWOAL honors. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Stickley-putt-at-league-s.jpg Chase Stickley of Delta with a putt on the third hole green at the 2019 NWOAL Golf Championships. His performance earned him second team All-NWOAL honors. File photo