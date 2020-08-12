Wauseon golf clipped by Liberty-Benton at home invitational

The Wauseon boys golf team was narrowly edged out for first by Liberty-Benton at their home invitational held Monday at Ironwood.

The Eagles shot a 327 while the Indians came in with a 329.

Wauseon’s Dylan Grahn scored the same as Liberty-Benton’s Brice McDaniel, but when it went to a scorecard playoff, McDaniel would finish third and Grahn fourth. They each shot a 79 on the day.

The next best for the Indians was Jackson Gleckler with an 82. He took seventh behind Ethan Marihugh of Montpelier when it came down to a scorecard playoff.

Andy Scherer and Luke Wheeler each shot an 84 for the Indians, while Jaxon Radabaugh posted a 90.

Wauseon is next at Auglaize Golf Course in Defiance for the Paulding Panther Invitational Thursday morning. Action begins at 9 a.m.

Wauseon Invitational

Team Scores

1. Liberty-Benton 327 (Brice McDaniel 79, Austin Hanni-Wells 81, Patrick Streacker 84, Anthony Wilcox-Miller 90, Joe Gerken 83, Noah Miles 85); 2. Wauseon 329; 3. Montpelier 341; 4. Lincolnview 351; 5. Bluffton 353; 6. No. Central 370; 7. Miller City 384; 8. Maumee Valley C.D. 442; 9. Wauseon B 0.

