Indians to have strong front line this season

Wauseon volleyball coach Kelsey Wulf is confident her team can have success this season with some key players back.

“We have a strong core returning from last season. I look for us to compete in all of our matches. I think that we are stronger up front and more consistent,” said Wulf.

The Indians have five letter winners returning for the 2020 campaign. Most notable are Chelsie Raabe and Marisa Seiler, both of whom were honorable mention All-Northwest Ohio Athletic League a season ago.

They also return Cameron Estep, Aaliyah Glover and Drue Roush.

Newcomers for Wauseon this season are Autumn Pelok, Makayla Kebschull, Jazmine Barajas, Hayley Meyer, Haleigh Wurst and Kiara Stutzman.

“Once again, I look for us to compete with everyone,” said Wulf on her outlook for the season. “Despite losing a lot defensively, the defense that is stepping in is working hard in practices. If we can stay healthy and consistent with our skills, we will be successful this season.”

Hurting the Indians this season is the loss of two all-league and all-district performers — those being Sydney Zirkle (first team All-NWOAL, honorable mention District 7) and Kelcy Blanchong (first team All-NWOAL, second team District 7).

Also gone from the squad are Skylar Reckner, Harlee Floss and Delanie Roush.

“We struggle with consistency and communicating. Consistency is key in coming out on top during matches and communication is crucial to getting a good flow on our side of the net. We are working hard on those in practice,” said Wulf of her team’s potential weaknesses.

To fare well in the rugged NWOAL, the Indians will need to be well prepared for each league match.

“The NWOAL will be strong again. It is always competitive. We need to be ready to compete on any given night. Teams always seem to play better against league competition,” said Wulf.

Wauseon opens the regular season at home against Maumee on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 12:15 p.m.

Chelsie Raabe of Wauseon smacks one over the net in a match versus Bryan last season. She returns for the Indians after being named honorable mention All-NWOAL as a junior. Cameron Estep of Wauseon hits one over the net during a match last season. She is back for her junior season in 2020.