Archbold is runaway favorite for NWOAL title

Although no NWOAL Football Media Day was held this year, that did not stop the league coaches from making their annual preseason picks.
Archbold was picked to finish first with seven first place votes. Wauseon was picked second by the coaches. Liberty Center was tabbed for third and received one first place vote.
Bryan and Patrick Henry tied for fourth, Evergreen and Swanton tied for sixth, and Delta was picked eighth.
Archbold running back Noah Gomez runs through a hole for positive yards in a playoff game against Liberty Center last season. The Blue Streaks were the preseason pick to take the NWOAL title this season, receiving seven first place votes in a poll taken by the league coaches.