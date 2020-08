The Evergreen football program has suspended all events and practices through Aug. 15 in light of a player testing positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 6.

This person attended practice from July 30 through Aug. 1., according to a letter from the Fulton County Health Department.

School officials are working with the health department to prevent the spread of the disease. Those who have been identified as close contacts have been communicated with and provided guidance.

