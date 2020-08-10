Pettisville takes 7th, Wauseon 8th at Irish Invite

BOWLING GREEN — Pettisville finished seventh and Wauseon came in behind them at eighth at the Central Catholic Irish Invitational held Thursday at Stone Ridge Golf Course in Bowling Green.

Anthony Wayne took first by collectively shooting a 301. Toledo St. John’s was runner-up with a 305, Northview third at 315, Perrysburg 323, Findlay 326 and St. Francis 332.

Max Leppelmeier led the way for the Blackbirds with a 74. Tommy McWatters shot a 76, Caleb Nafziger 90, while Levi Myers and Josh Horning each posted a 96.

Andy Scherer paced Wauseon with an 81. Dylan Grahn was next with a 84, Jackson Gleckler 91 and Luke Wheeler 94.

Swanton collectively shot a 397, coming in at 15th of 18 teams.

The Bulldogs were led by Garrett Swank with an 83. Lucas Bloom posted a 101, Blaine Pawlowicz 102 and Devon Crouse 111.

Swanton returned to Stone Ridge the next day where they went head-to-head with Otsego. The Dogs came out on top against the Knights, 185-203.

Swanton’s Garrett Swank follows through on a shot during a match against Otsego on Friday at Stone Ridge Golf Course in Bowling Green. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Swank-follow-through.jpg Swanton’s Garrett Swank follows through on a shot during a match against Otsego on Friday at Stone Ridge Golf Course in Bowling Green. Photo provided Blaine Pawlowicz with a shot for Swanton during Friday’s match against Otsego. He carded a 102 for the Bulldogs. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Pawlowicz.jpg Blaine Pawlowicz with a shot for Swanton during Friday’s match against Otsego. He carded a 102 for the Bulldogs. Photo provided

Swanton bounces back with win Friday