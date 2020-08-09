Viking girls bring back battle-tested roster

Evergreen’s girls golf team has an experienced group back for the 2020 season, returning three seniors and one junior.

Back for the Viking girls are seniors Lila Johnson, Allie Herr and Josa Beatty. Also returning is junior Chloe Creque.

Experience is the main strength for the Vikings this season according to third-year coach Lucas Burkholder.

With the closing of Spuyten Duyval after last season, Evergreen had to find a new home for its golfers. They chose Woodlawn Golf Course in Adrian, Mich.

Burkholder says getting used to a new course will be the squad’s biggest weakness in 2020.

Evergreen has its first home match Tuesday morning when they welcome Delta beginning at 9 a.m.