Evergreen looks to ‘shake up’ NWOAL race

Evergreen girls soccer lost five letter winners to graduation but returns multiple all-league performers as they look to make even more strides as a program in 2020.

“This will be our fifth year as a varsity sport and this may be one of the best all around groups I have coached,” said head coach Joshua Radel. “Our overall roster is young, but they are dedicated and eager to learn. Depending on how many games we get to play, we should be over .500 this year.”

Notable returnees for the Vikings are juniors Paige Radel and Sydney Woodring. Radel, who was first team All-Northwest Ohio Athletic League and second team all-district, and Woodring, who made second team All-NWOAL and honorable mention all-district.

Also back are seniors Anna Huntzinger (second team All-NWOAL), Jazmin Todd and Riley Lumbrezer; juniors Kaylee Hein, Kenzie Mitchey, Callie Benner and Izzy Barkhimer; and sophomore Kiersten Taylor.

“Our upperclassmen bring a ton of experience and some of our juniors are the best in northwest Ohio,” said Radel.

Newcomers to the squad are Raegan Radel, Brooklyn Camacho and Morgan Kohler. Coach Radel hopes a few of these girls can help add depth to the rotation.

“We need to fill several holes as we lost a few girls to graduation and some who decided to step away from the game,” he said.

Radel notes that the NWOAL is about as competitive as any league, thus making for a difficult schedule to navigate through.

“Nothing has changed as the NWOAL is one of the strongest in the state for girls soccer, so you can’t take anyone lightly. Bryan is on the rise, but Archbold is still the team to beat. But don’t be surprised if we help shake the league standings at the end of the year,” the Viking coach said.

Evergreen begins the season by hosting Ottawa-Glandorf on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.

Evergreen’s Sydney Woodring kicks the ball upfield in a district semifinal matchup with Archbold last season. Woodring is back for her junior season. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Woodring-v.-Archbold.jpg Evergreen’s Sydney Woodring kicks the ball upfield in a district semifinal matchup with Archbold last season. Woodring is back for her junior season. File Photo