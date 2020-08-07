Indians poised for big year

The Wauseon boys golf team returns a pair of athletes with district experience as they look to improve that much more this season.

“Looking at our schedule, we should be able to compete with just about anyone,” said head coach Mark Britsch. “We have a couple of invitationals early on that will be very challenging. We will find out early what we are made of. We certainly have the potential of having a quality season. I am excited to see how we perform.”

Leading the Indians in 2020 will be senior Dylan Grahn (first team All-NWOAL) and junior Andy Scherer (NWOAL Golfer of the Year).

In terms of 18-hole average, Grahn averaged 83 and Scherer 84. They were both previous honorable mention all-district performers in two separate years.

Also back are Jaxon Radabaugh (second team All-NWOAL), Luke Wheeler (honorable mention All-NWOAL), Ben Gype and Jackson Gleckler. Newcomers Zach Puehler and Jesse Rittichier look to make a difference as well.

“Having lost no seniors to graduation last year, we have a wealth of experience coming back. Dylan Grahn and Andy Scherer are past district qualifiers — Dylan in 2018 and Andy in 2019. Jaxon Radabaugh and Luke Wheeler are 3-year letter winners who have played in plenty of matches. Ben Gype and Jackson Glecker are (as) capable (as) the others of putting up a solid number,” stated Britsch.

If possible, he hopes his boys can avoid having any slip ups during matches.

“Consistency,” Britsch said on what could plague his team this season. “Golf is a difficult sport to stay consistent in. In the past we have been prone to take a big number at any time in a match. We need to be able to make the right decisions on the course and try to avoid the big number.”

The Northwest Ohio Athletic League has been a highly competitive golf league in recent history. Britsch sees bright spots with each league opponent his team will meet.

“Bryan is the defending champion. The loss of Case Hartman is significant, but the cupboard isn’t bare. Bryan has been at the top (or near the top) of the league for many years and I don’t see that changing,” the Wauseon coach said of the league race.

“Swanton has pretty much everyone returning from a district qualifying team last season. Archbold made some great strides last season. Luke Rosebrook finished near the top of the NWOAL Golfer of the Year standings as a freshman and is only getting better. I don’t want to overlook Delta, Evergreen and PH. Golf is a funny game. Anyone can have a good 9 holes,” he added.

Wauseon next visits Heather Downs Country Club in Toledo for the Maumee Panther Invitational Tuesday morning. They will also compete in the Paulding Panther Invitational at Auglaize Golf Course in Defiance on Thursday.

Dylan Grahn of Wauseon chips one onto the green during last year's NWOAL Golf Championships. He is back for his senior season this year. The Indians' Andy Scherer putts one during a match last season. Scherer advanced to the district tournament in 2019 where he earned honorable mention.