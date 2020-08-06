Posted on by

Evergreen hits the practice field


The Vikings conduct some agility drills at the beginning of Tuesday’s evening practice. Evergreen is conducting a pair of two-hour practices each day, one in the morning and one in the evening.

Evergreen works on their middle kick return during Tuesday’s practice.


Evergreen players go through the rope drill.


