Streaks have strong nucleus back for 2020

Archbold is likely to continue the success of its girls soccer program in 2020, despite losing 2019 NWOAL Player of the Year and second team All-Ohio honoree Chloe Nofziger to graduation.

The Blue Streaks return a host of starters this season.

Notable returnees for the Streaks are junior Reagan Kohler and senior Regan Ramirez who both were first team All-NWOAL and second team all-district a season ago. Sophomore Leah McQuade returns after being named second team All-NWOAL as a freshman. Also back is senior Grace Mayer, as well as juniors Karsyn Hostetler and Emma Hall who each were named honorable mention all-league in 2019.

They also welcome back returning starters in seniors Macy Peterson and Brittney Ramirez, plus junior Kalyn Baker.

Other returning letter winners include sophomores Carlee Meyer, Natalie Bentz, Amber Gericke, Sydney Hageman, Jenna Mahnke, Sophie Rupp; juniors Natalee Rose, Addison Moyer, Joelle Waidelich, Karley Ramirez, Zoe Arend, Anna Horst; and seniors Mikayla Welch, Montana Stamm, Delaney Garrow and Camryn Hudson.

“I have very high expectations for this group,” Kidder said. “I am hopeful we will make a long tournament run again this year. We are looking forward to matching up with league competition as well as historic rival Liberty-Benton and Lake, a new addition to our schedule this year. We have phenomenal numbers this year and tremendous depth. The preseason for our team has been great this year and the girls are playing really good soccer. I am excited to see them in their first outing. They will be fun to watch play this year. We have a lot of talent (and) are looking forward to a really great season.”

Archbold finished last season at 16-2-3. They were topped in the regional final by Liberty-Benton, 2-1.

The Streaks have their sights set on claiming a sixth league title.

“I expect that the NWOAL race will be tight again this year with all schools competing. With the number of returning players we have, I think we have a very good chance to be close to the top. Number one goal of the year is to earn the league championship again,” said Kidder.

Archbold begins the season at home versus Kalida Saturday, Aug. 22 at 2 p.m.

Archbold’s Regan Ramirez in a Division III district final held at Evergreen last season. She returns for the Blue Streaks after making first team All-NWOAL and second team all-district in 2019. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Reg.-Ramirez-1-.jpg Archbold’s Regan Ramirez in a Division III district final held at Evergreen last season. She returns for the Blue Streaks after making first team All-NWOAL and second team all-district in 2019. File Photo Kalyn Baker of Archbold gets to a ball in last year’s regional final game. She is back for her junior season. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Baker-to-a-ball.jpg Kalyn Baker of Archbold gets to a ball in last year’s regional final game. She is back for her junior season. File Photo