Girls golf returns full squad

The Wauseon girls golf team has everybody back in 2020 from a squad that won the inaugural Northwest Ohio Athletic League girls tournament.

The Indians finished the regular 40-4 a year ago.

“Everyone is back from a successful season last year. This year with two seniors, they will show great leadership,” said head coach Mike Marshall.

The two seniors back for the girls are Lexi McQuillin (39.95 average), who finished first overall at the NWOAL tournament, and Ellie Oyer.

They also return juniors Halle Frank and Jordan King. Frank tied for eighth at the league meet while King tied for 12th.

Sophomore Calaway Gerken finished third at the league tournament.

New to the squad this year is sophomore Ashley Fisher.

Coach Marshall is hopeful of a more consistent effort each match with a more experienced team.

“Having all the girls showing some consistency throughout the season with low scores, especially in our tournament action on the same day,” he said of what he will look for out of his team this season.

Marshall says that his squad should benefit from a highly competitive schedule.

“We finished last season during the regular season 40-4 before heading into districts. Our schedule has been beefed up with two additional tournaments as well as a very difficult tri with two outstanding teams, so we are hoping for another successful season,” he said.

Wauseon begins the season at the Lady Locos Golf Invitational at Suburban Golf Course in Bryan Friday. They then will compete at the Defiance Lady Elks Golf Invite at Auglaize Golf Course on Saturday.

Members of the Wauseon girls golf team returning are, from left: Coach Mike Marshall, Ellie Oyer, Lexi McQuillin, Calaway Gerken, Jordan King and Halle Frank.