Posted on by

Indians hard at work


Wauseon football players work on their endurance by flipping a tractor tire across the practice field during Monday night’s practice.

Wauseon football players work on their endurance by flipping a tractor tire across the practice field during Monday night’s practice.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon offensive linemen practice their blocking schemes.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Senior tailback Tyson Britsch sprints through a drill during the individual offense portion of practice Monday night.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon’s Isaac Wilson catches one while running a flag route.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Senior wide receiver Connar Penrod hauls in a ball on an out pattern and proceeds to head upfield.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon football players work on their endurance by flipping a tractor tire across the practice field during Monday night’s practice.

Wauseon offensive linemen practice their blocking schemes.

Senior tailback Tyson Britsch sprints through a drill during the individual offense portion of practice Monday night.

Wauseon’s Isaac Wilson catches one while running a flag route.

Senior wide receiver Connar Penrod hauls in a ball on an out pattern and proceeds to head upfield.

Wauseon football players work on their endurance by flipping a tractor tire across the practice field during Monday night’s practice.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Flipping-a-tire.jpgWauseon football players work on their endurance by flipping a tractor tire across the practice field during Monday night’s practice. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon offensive linemen practice their blocking schemes.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Working-on-blocking-scheme.jpgWauseon offensive linemen practice their blocking schemes. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Senior tailback Tyson Britsch sprints through a drill during the individual offense portion of practice Monday night.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Britsch-runs-through-drill.jpgSenior tailback Tyson Britsch sprints through a drill during the individual offense portion of practice Monday night. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon’s Isaac Wilson catches one while running a flag route.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Wilson-makes-catch.jpgWauseon’s Isaac Wilson catches one while running a flag route. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Senior wide receiver Connar Penrod hauls in a ball on an out pattern and proceeds to head upfield.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Penrod-catch-at-practice.jpgSenior wide receiver Connar Penrod hauls in a ball on an out pattern and proceeds to head upfield. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest