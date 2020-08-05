Indians hard at work

Wauseon football players work on their endurance by flipping a tractor tire across the practice field during Monday night’s practice.

Wauseon offensive linemen practice their blocking schemes.

Senior tailback Tyson Britsch sprints through a drill during the individual offense portion of practice Monday night.

Wauseon’s Isaac Wilson catches one while running a flag route.

Senior wide receiver Connar Penrod hauls in a ball on an out pattern and proceeds to head upfield.