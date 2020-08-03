Swanton football loses 2 non-league opponents

Swanton lost a pair of non-league games from their football schedule with Thursday’s announcement that the Board of Education for Toledo Public Schools unanimously approved a plan to begin the school year virtually, with all sports canceled until at least Oct. 1.

The Bulldogs had been scheduled to play Bowsher in week two and Rogers in week three.

Delta also loses Rogers from their schedule, as they were to play the Rams in week two. Instead, Swanton and Delta will play a non-league contest in week two.

