Wauseon ends summer with intrasquad matchup

Wauseon closed off its abbreviated summer baseball season Thursday with an intrasquad game that also honored the program’s four seniors: Sean Brock, Jaden Conrad, Cody Figy and Jameson Gray.

In the end, Conrad and Gray’s team took down Brock and Figy’s, 7-6 in an eight inning thriller.

The contest went to extra innings after Brock and Figy’s team — the home team — tied it up in the bottom of the sixth inning. Hunter Nofzinger hammered a leadoff double to left field, the next batter struck out, then Nofzinger moved to third on a wild pitch. He would score on a Ryan Marks infield single, making the score 6-6.

Neither team scored in the seventh. In the eighth, they elected to model their extra innings rules after what Major League Baseball intends to do this upcoming season — put a runner on second base to begin each half-inning. While MLB will do this with no one out, the Wauseon coaches had the inning begin with one out having been “recorded.”

The away team capitalized on the opportunity. Conrad, who started on second base, then advanced to third via the wild pitch. A Brady Thomas lineout was the second out; however, Connar Penrod would reach on an error that scored Conrad for the 7-6 lead.

Brock walked to put a pair of runners on base for his team in the bottom of the inning. Nevertheless, pitcher Clay Stump drew back-to-back flyouts to right field from Figy and Nofzinger, ending the game.

Trailing by a run early on, Conrad and Gray’s squad took charge in the third and fifth innings.

A pair of hit by pitches kick-started the offense in the top of the third. Then, a walk issued to Cam Cantu loaded the bases.

Sam Krasula scored on a wild pitch which knotted the game at 1-1. Another bad pitch plated Conrad and Cantu, putting the away team in front 3-1.

That same part of the order accounted for two more runs in the fifth.

Krasula was hit by a pitch to lead it off. Conrad walked, both moved up on a ball in the dirt, then Krasula scored on Cantu’s ground out. Brady Thomas followed with a RBI single for a 5-1 lead.

Cooper Lane’s base hit plus Marks getting hit put a pair of runners on for the home team in their half of the fifth. After a pop out, Logan Waldon doubled to left scoring Lane. Marks and Waldon later scored on wild pitches to bring them within 5-4.

They tied it when Eli Delgado reached on an error and Reece Nation — who got on base earlier thanks to a HBP — scored to make it 5-5.

Each team scored a single run in the sixth to keep the game knotted. Conrad and Gray’s by way of a throwing error which put Jude Armstrong on third. Then Maddux Chamberlin’s groundball brought him home.

Jaden Conrad started on the mound for the away team during Wauseon baseball’s intrasquad game held Thursday evening to honor the program’s seniors. Conrad and Jameson Gray’s team bested the squad led by fellow seniors Sean Brock and Cody Figy, 7-6 in eight innings. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/07/web1_Conrad-pitching.jpg Jaden Conrad started on the mound for the away team during Wauseon baseball’s intrasquad game held Thursday evening to honor the program’s seniors. Conrad and Jameson Gray’s team bested the squad led by fellow seniors Sean Brock and Cody Figy, 7-6 in eight innings. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Hunter Nofzinger drives in a run during the bottom of the first inning of Thursday’s intrasquad contest. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/07/web1_Nofzinger-hit.jpg Hunter Nofzinger drives in a run during the bottom of the first inning of Thursday’s intrasquad contest. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Sam Krasula puts one in play for the away team in the bottom of the first, but it results in a ground out. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/07/web1_Krasula-ground-out.jpg Sam Krasula puts one in play for the away team in the bottom of the first, but it results in a ground out. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Sean Brock fields a ball from his shortstop position and throws to first for an out in the top of the fourth. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/07/web1_Brock-fields-ball.jpg Sean Brock fields a ball from his shortstop position and throws to first for an out in the top of the fourth. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Conrad, Gray’s team gets win