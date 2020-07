The Wauseon Athletic Boosters will be holding its annual chicken barbecue Friday, Aug. 7 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Wauseon Middle School’s event entrance.

The chicken is provided by Pettisville Meats. Sides, a dinner roll and drink also come with the meal.

Tickets can be purchased from any Booster member or fall sports athlete. Advance purchase is recommended, as there will be a limited supply of extra meals available for day of purchase.

Meals at the event are for carry-out only.