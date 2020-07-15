Green Bears take advantage of Archbold’s struggles

With the help of five Archbold errors, Ottawa Hills scored all their runs in the third and fourth innings in a 10-1 rout of the Blue Streaks in summer baseball action Monday night at Memorial Park.

The Green Bears got started in the top of the fourth when Jack Aiken took advantage of a pair misplays by the Archbold infield on a routine groundball, advancing to second base. He came home thanks to Andy Nemunaitis’ RBI single that gave Ottawa Hills a 1-0 lead.

Following a strikeout, Alex Nemunaitis’ two-out single plated Andy Nemunaitis to double the lead. They got a third run when Jackson Hanrehan reached on an error at first, scoring Alex Nemunaitis.

Then, Jordan Reiter’s double to left field made it 4-0.

The Bears began the top of the fourth with base hits by Stephen Souder and Adam Hamilton which put runners at the corners. They followed by orchestrating a safety squeeze off the bat of Drake Furey, in which Furey was tagged out but Souder scored.

A strikeout of Aiken equaled the second out of the inning; however, Andy Nemunaitis walked to restart the rally. An RBI single by Blake Gnepper bumped the Green Bear lead to 6-0.

Alex Nemunaitis was hit by a pitch loading the bases, then Hanrehan banged a two-run single for a 8-0 Ottawa Hills advantage. With the bases loaded once again, AJ George also drove in two runs making the difference 10.

The Streaks responded with a run in the next half inning.

It came with two outs already recorded. First, DJ Newman led off with a walk and Jayden Seiler singled. Then Hamilton, who relieved Ottawa Hills starting pitcher Jack Genzman before the inning started, fanned Brandon Taylor and Zane Behnfeldt.

Archbold’s Carson Dominique refused to let the opportunity slip away, belting a base hit that plated Newman and trimmed the deficit to 10-1.

The Streaks had a chance for another run in the home half of the fifth.

Ashton Kammeyer reached on an infield single with one out to get them going. The next batter popped out to the pitcher. Newman then hammered a double to right, but when they tried sending Kammeyer home, he was thrown out.

Genzman earned the win on the mound for the Bears, allowing no runs on one hit over three innings. Hamilton pitched the final four innings.

Behnfeldt took the loss as he allowed 10 runs — five that were earned — on eight hits over 3 2/3 innings. Brayton Hobbs went the final 3 1/3.

Archbold then fell at home to Anthony Wayne 13-1 in five innings on Tuesday.

The Generals banged out 15 hits compared to the Streaks’ three. Garrett Pike led Anthony Wayne with three hits in three at-bats, garnering three runs batted in plus two runs scored. Evan Anderson went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a pair of runs scored as well.

Leading the Streaks was Dominique who went 2 for 2 with an RBI. Carson Meyer had the other Blue Streak hit.

Archbold finishes the summer season at 10-8.

Archbold’s Jayden Seiler with a base hit in the home half of the first inning Monday versus Ottawa Hills. The Blue Streaks struggled with errors, falling to the Green Bears 10-1. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/07/web1_Seiler-hit.jpg Archbold’s Jayden Seiler with a base hit in the home half of the first inning Monday versus Ottawa Hills. The Blue Streaks struggled with errors, falling to the Green Bears 10-1. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Ashton Kammeyer of Archbold records an out at first base during Monday’s game. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/07/web1_Kammeyer-records-out.jpg Ashton Kammeyer of Archbold records an out at first base during Monday’s game. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Archbold relief pitcher Brayton Hobbs delivers one against Ottawa Hills Monday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/07/web1_Hobbs-v.-Ottawa-Hills.jpg Archbold relief pitcher Brayton Hobbs delivers one against Ottawa Hills Monday. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest