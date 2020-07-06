Indians best Bombers in summer opener

In a game in which just a single run was scored through five innings, Wauseon and their visitors from Edon combined for 12 runs from that point on with the Indians surviving for a 7-6 victory in a nine-inning summer baseball contest Wednesday evening.

After relinquishing the lead the previous half inning, Wauseon regained control in the home half of the seventh.

Maddux Chamberlin’s base hit, a pop out, Clay Stump reaching on an error by the Edon second baseman and a Sam Krasula single loaded the bases. Another pop up made it two outs, but the next batter, Cam Cantu, was hit by a pitch to knot the score at 6-6.

Evan Dominique would follow with a base hit that scored Stump, putting the Indians ahead 7-6.

On a normal night in high school baseball this would have ended the game; however, the two teams had agreed beforehand to a nine-inning game. Therefore, the Bombers had two more chances to get the result they desired.

Their best chance came in the eighth when they put a pair of runners in scoring position with only one out. Konnor Prince walked, then Carter Kiess’ single to right field and an off-target throw in from the outfield pushed him to second and Prince to third.

However, Wauseon pitcher Kolton DeGroff — who had just entered the game prior to that inning — buckled down and struck out the next two batters, retiring the side.

A pair of Bombers reached with two out in the top of the ninth, but DeGroff fanned Caden Nester to close them out.

The Indians appeared to be in full control following a four-run sixth.

DeGroff first reached on a hit by pitch, stole second and subsequently made it to third when the ball skipped away from the shortstop attempting to make the play. He was brought home by Cantu’s infield single.

Wauseon later loaded the bases with two down after Jack Shema and Ryan Marks both walked. This enabled Cantu to score when Jaxon Radabaugh was also struck by a pitch, pushing their lead to 3-1.

Jude Armstrong’s RBI single plated Shema to make it 4-1. They added another when Logan Waldon reached on a fielder’s choice to third. The tag on Marks was initially late at third allowing time for the run to score; however, Marks then slid past the base and was tagged out trying to get back.

Edon loaded the bases with one out in the next half inning. Carter Kiess reached on an error, Garrett Skiles singled, and Clay Dulle was hit by a pitch.

They got within a run, 5-4, as Chris Joice was hit by a pitch scoring Carter Kiess, Dawson Kiess walked to bring in Skiles, and Dulle came home via a balk call. The big blow, however, was when Cole Vasquez hammered a double into the gap scoring a pair, giving the Bombers their first lead of the night at 6-5.

Wauseon got out of it when pitcher Brady Thomas forced Nester into a ground out.

The two teams were scoreless through three innings when the Indians dented the scoreboard in the fourth. Krasula, who led off by reaching on a hit by pitch, later stole second and scored on a dropped pop up by the Edon shortstop.

The Bombers made it 1-1 in the sixth thanks to Nester’s grounder which plated Dawson Kiess from third.

Krasula reached base three times and scored one of the Indians’ seven runs on the night. For Edon, Vasquez finished 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs.

But, he also took the loss on the mound. Vasquez surrendered four runs total — two of the earned variety — over 2 1/3 innings.

The Indians used five pitchers in the contest. Connar Penrod started and went two innings, Stump and Marks followed and each went two, Thomas pitched the seventh and DeGroff the eighth and ninth.

Wauseon is next in action when they travel to Defiance for a doubleheader this Wednesday.

Wauseon’s Sam Krasula puts one in play and reaches on a Edon fielding error in the bottom of the first inning of Wednesday’s game. The Indians prevailed over the Bombers 7-6. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/07/web1_Krasula-hit-v.-Edon.jpg Wauseon’s Sam Krasula puts one in play and reaches on a Edon fielding error in the bottom of the first inning of Wednesday’s game. The Indians prevailed over the Bombers 7-6. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Wauseon second baseman Maddux Chamberlin corrals the ball and throws over to first for an out during Wednesday’s matchup with Edon. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/07/web1_Chamberlin-fielding.jpg Wauseon second baseman Maddux Chamberlin corrals the ball and throws over to first for an out during Wednesday’s matchup with Edon. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Ryan Marks pitched the fifth and sixth innings for Wauseon on Wednesday. In total, the Indians used five pitchers. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/07/web1_Marks-pitching.jpg Ryan Marks pitched the fifth and sixth innings for Wauseon on Wednesday. In total, the Indians used five pitchers. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest