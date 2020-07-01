McCarthy heading to Southview

After just one season in charge of the Evergreen baseball program, Tim McCarthy will be leaving his post to take the same position at Sylvania Southview High School.

Southview announced him as their new coach, pending approval from the Sylvania Schools Board of Education.

McCarthy has been dedicated to coaching baseball for 19 seasons. This past season he served as the coach at Evergreen, despite never coaching a game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to that he was the varsity coach at Swanton for six years, where in 2017 his team advanced to the district tournament for the first time in over 40 years. They repeated that feat in 2018.

McCarthy is employed as a marketing specialist at Cooper-Smith. He and his wife Bethany reside with their family in Sylvania.

