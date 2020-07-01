Blue Streaks tame Bears, 7-5

BRYAN — Archbold built a 7-1 lead in the middle innings, then survived a late Bryan rally to earn a 7-5 win in summer baseball action Monday night at Sumpter Field.

The Blue Streaks tallied a pair of runs each in the third, fourth and fifth innings to build a six-run advantage.

Tied 1-1 in the top of the third inning, they got the upperhand via an RBI single from Brandon Taylor, then Noah Hogrefe’s one-out fielder’s choice that scored Jayden Seiler from third.

Archbold’s Dawson Liechty started the action in the top of the fourth, striking out but making it to first when the ball got away from the Golden Bear catcher. Noah Garcia followed with a base on balls, then a Drake Mohring bunt moved Liechty and Garcia up a base.

Zane Behnfeldt’s ground out equaled the second out; however, both Liechty and Garcia eventually scored on a pair of wild pitches during Seiler’s at bat. This bumped the Blue Streak lead to 5-1.

Then in the fifth, Garcia’s two-run double extended their lead at 7-1.

Nevertheless, the Golden Bears responded with four runs in the next half inning.

Quinn Brown led off with a walk, moved around to third on an errant pickoff attempt by Archbold pitcher Ethan Hagans, and scored on Jase Kepler’s base hit.

Taysen Deckrosh also singled for the Bears, then a wild pitch plated Kepler to pull Bryan within 7-3. A Clayton Rupp walk filled the bases with Golden Bears.

Nolan Kidston’s ground out pushed another run across, then Rupp took advantage of a Blue Streak wild pitch, coming home to trim the deficit to 7-5.

However, the Bears would be shut down in the final two innings by Archbold relief pitcher DJ Newman. They put base runners on in each frame, but could not bring them home.

Newman allowed zero hits and struck out three batters in his two innings of work.

The Streaks jumped out of the gate early, taking a 1-0 lead just two batters into the game. Newman began the top of the first with a single, then stole second. He came home on Liechty’s RBI base hit, putting the Bears in an early hole.

But Bryan knotted the score in the home half of the second.

Keith Huard registered a leadoff double to right field. Dylan Dominique was next and singled, then took second base.

After Hagans struck out Mikey Wolff, he walked Ethan Psueny which loaded the bases. Huard would score on a wild pitch, tying the game at 1-1.

However, Archbold avoided giving up more runs when on Brown’s flyout to right, they also gunned down Dominique attempting to score via the sacrifice fly.

Hagans picked up the win on the mound, allowing five runs — just one earned — on four hits and five strikeouts over five innings. Dominique took the loss for Bryan.

Garcia paced the Streaks at the plate. He finished 2 for 3 with a walk and two runs batted in.

Taylor went 2 for 3 with a walk and an RBI, and Newman was 2 for 5 with a pair of runs scored. For Bryan, Huard was 2 for 3 and scored a run.

On Tuesday, the Streaks traveled to Maumee where they picked up a 13-3 win.

Archbold (8-5) hosts Napoleon Thursday at 7 p.m.

