Wauseon girls hoops drop down to Division III

Boys and girls basketball divisions were recently announced by the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the 2020-21 season, with only one change for Fulton County teams.

By a narrow margin, the Wauseon girls have missed the cutoff for Division II and will compete in Division III this season.

Wauseon has an enrollment number of 192 girls that was bumped to 193 after one was added for Competitive Balance. To compete in Division II for girls basketball, a school must have at least 194 girls.

Joining the Indians in Division III are Archbold, Delta, Evergreen and Swanton.

In Division IV are Fayette and Pettisville.

On the boys side, Wauseon will remain in Division II. They have a boys enrollment figure of 227 with one being added for Competitive Balance. The cutoff for Division II boys is 206.

In Division III locally are Archbold, Delta, Evergreen and Swanton. Fayette and Pettisville will compete in Division IV.

Chelsie Raabe of Wauseon drives into the lane versus Holgate during a game last season. The Indians will drop down and compete in Division III for the 2020-21 season. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/06/web1_Raabe-drives-in.jpg Chelsie Raabe of Wauseon drives into the lane versus Holgate during a game last season. The Indians will drop down and compete in Division III for the 2020-21 season. File Photo