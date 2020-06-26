Streaks walk off Bryan

Archbold’s summer baseball team won by walkoff over Bryan Thursday in a game at Memorial Park.

The contest was tied 4-4 going into the home half of the seventh inning, where the Blue Streaks tallied a run to take home the win.

Zane Behnfeldt pitched five innings for the Streaks but Brayton Hobbs earned the win after tossing a pair of scoreless innings in relief. Hobbs allowed no runs and no hits while striking out four batters and walking three.

In the batter’s box, Jayden Seiler paced Archbold by going 2 for 3 with a run batted in and also scoring a run. Noah Garcia finished 1 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Dawson Liechty (1 for 4) added an RBI and a run scored for Archbold.

The Streaks and Golden Bears will meet again Monday night in Bryan. First pitch is slated for 7:30 p.m.

