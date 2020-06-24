Trine University hoops camp planned for July

ANGOLA, Ind. — Trine University will once again be hosting The Hoosier Boys Basketball Camp this upcoming July on campus at The MTI Center.

This year’s camp will consist of a day camp only schedule and will take place July 13-15. Grades 1-3 will participate from 9-11 a.m., while campers in grades 4-12 will compete from 12-3 p.m. The price for the camp will be $75 for grades 1-3 and $100 for campers in grades 4-12. Campers will receive camp t-shirts and basketballs for their participation.

Please register your child by utilizing the online registration at the Trine University Men’s Basketball website or please call 260-665-4141 for more information regarding how to register.