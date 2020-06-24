Archbold splits doubleheader with Defiance

Archbold took advantage of some Defiance pitching struggles to earn a 9-3 come-from-behind win in the first game; however, the Bulldogs blew open the second game with a four-run seventh inning for a 5-1 win as the two teams split a doubleheader Monday in summer baseball at Memorial Park.

Trailing by a run in the first game, the Blue Streaks got the upperhand thanks to a three-run bottom of the fifth.

DJ Newman led off the frame by getting to first on an error by the Bulldog third baseman. He then moved to second on a wild pitch.

Both Dawson Liechty and Noah Garcia walked to load the bases. Then Newman would score on a wild pitch thrown by Bradyn Shaw — who replaced starter Mark Butler following the loading of the bases. This evened the score at 3-3.

Shaw did strikeout two straight hitters, but before that, a second wild pitch plated Liechty giving Archbold the lead. They tacked on another when Jayden Seiler singled home Garcia for a 5-3 advantage.

Defiance put the tying runs in scoring position with only one out in the top of the sixth, but Archbold starter Ethan Hagans was able to keep them on the bases. Butler’s single, a hit by pitch, then Camden Roth’s sacrifice bunt put the pressure on.

However, Hagans got Wade Liffick to fly out to shallow center field, not allowing the runner from third to come in. He then induced a ground out to evade the threat.

The Streaks put it away with four runs in what ended up being their last at bat.

Carson Meyer was the first to reach, smacking a one-out single. Following a strikeout and then a walk issued to Newman, Meyer came home on a wild pitch during Liechty’s at bat. Liechty would reach via a throwing error, and another error allowed Garcia to reach, scoring two more to bump the Blue Streak lead to 8-3.

Drake Mohring reached on an error as well, plating Garcia for the game’s final run.

Defiance went down in order in the top of the seventh.

The Streaks attempted another late rally in game two, tying it at 1-1. Mohring’s two-out RBI single in the home half of the sixth was the equalizer.

But, the Dogs snatched the lead back with a vengeance in the next half inning.

Butler led off with a walk, then a double by Roth scored him before Roth would be gunned down trying to reach third. Jacob Howard’s base hit, a flyout, Liffick’s walk, and Kam Ron Rivera getting hit by a pitch loaded the bases with two outs.

Kameron Brown then proceeded to clear the bases with a single to left that skipped by the outfielder, reaching the game’s final tally of 5-1.

Hagans tossed a complete game in the opener while earning the win. He allowed three runs — two of which were earned — on six hits with six strikeouts and four walks.

Garcia paced the Streaks at the plate, going 1 for 3 with a walk, two runs batted in and three runs scored. Newman was 2 for 3 with a walk, an RBI and also three runs scored.

To counter, Defiance’s Jayden Jerger went the distance in game two. He allowed one earned run on five hits with six strikeouts to just one walk.

Garcia, who came on in relief of Zane Behnfeldt for the final two innings, took the loss for Archbold. Leading them at the plate were Newman who went 1 for 3 and scored the team’s lone run, and Mohring who finished 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Archbold next hosts Bryan Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Archbold first baseman Drake Mohring stretches to record an out during Monday’s doubleheader against Defiance. The Blue Streaks took the first game 9-3, but fell in game two 5-1. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/06/web1_Mohring-put-out.jpg Archbold first baseman Drake Mohring stretches to record an out during Monday’s doubleheader against Defiance. The Blue Streaks took the first game 9-3, but fell in game two 5-1. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Ethan Hagans went the distance on the mound for Archbold in the first game of Monday’s doubleheader. He got the win where he allowed a pair of earned runs on six hits with six strikeouts and four walks. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/06/web1_Hagans-v.-Defiance.jpg Ethan Hagans went the distance on the mound for Archbold in the first game of Monday’s doubleheader. He got the win where he allowed a pair of earned runs on six hits with six strikeouts and four walks. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Carson Meyer of Archbold with a bloop single in the bottom of the third inning of the first game Monday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/06/web1_Meyer-base-hit.jpg Carson Meyer of Archbold with a bloop single in the bottom of the third inning of the first game Monday. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Noah Hogrefe of Archbold flies one out to center field. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/06/web1_Hogrefe-fly-to-CF.jpg Noah Hogrefe of Archbold flies one out to center field. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Archbold’s Dawson Liechty puts a ball in play and reaches base. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/06/web1_Liechty-reaches-base.jpg Archbold’s Dawson Liechty puts a ball in play and reaches base. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest